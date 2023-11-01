Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Essentials for your bathroom
November 1, 2023
Washing your hands thoroughly after you use the toilets gets rid of germs. Hand soaps come in various scents and forms
Hand Soaps
You will need it after using the bathroom for personal necessities
Toilet Paper
Bath towels, hand towels, and face towels must be stored in the bathroom for your convenience
Towels
They can be used as towels and clothes at the same time. You can use the robe to dry yourself after bathing or as a clothes while in the house
Bathrobes
A functional bathroom contains basic toiletries. Such as soap, shampoo, lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, cream, shave, and a lot more
Toiletries
Who doesn't look at the mirror to see if there is any dirt left or you're now fully groomed! Mirrors are important
Mirror
Prevent water from wetting the bathroom floor by containing it within the shower area using a shower curtain with a liner
Shower Curtain With a Liner
Bathroom mats catch the water that drips from your body when you step out of the shower. Slipping or sliding on the floor is prevented
Bathroom Mats
You need a container for your empty shampoo sachets, lotion bottles, soap wrappers, and a used sanitary napkin
Trash Can
The bathroom must be the cleanest part of the house. You should not feel as if germs come with you every time you leave it
Cleaning Supplies
