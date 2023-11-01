Essentials for your bathroom

Heading 3

Washing your hands thoroughly after you use the toilets gets rid of germs. Hand soaps come in various scents and forms

Hand Soaps

Image Source: Pexels 

Image Source: Pexels 

You will need it after using the bathroom for personal necessities

 Toilet Paper

Image Source: Pexels 

Bath towels, hand towels, and face towels must be stored in the bathroom for your convenience

Towels

Image Source: Pexels 

They can be used as towels and clothes at the same time. You can use the robe to dry yourself after bathing or as a clothes while in the house

Bathrobes 

Image Source: Pexels 

A functional bathroom contains basic toiletries. Such as soap, shampoo, lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, cream, shave, and a lot more

Toiletries

Image Source: Pexels 

Who doesn't look at the mirror to see if there is any dirt left or you're now fully groomed! Mirrors are important

Mirror

Image Source: Pexels 

Prevent water from wetting the bathroom floor by containing it within the shower area using a shower curtain with a liner

Shower Curtain With a Liner

Image Source: Pexels 

Bathroom mats catch the water that drips from your body when you step out of the shower. Slipping or sliding on the floor is prevented

Bathroom Mats

Image Source: Pexels 

You need a container for your empty shampoo sachets, lotion bottles, soap wrappers, and a used sanitary napkin

Trash Can

Image Source: Pexels 

The bathroom must be the cleanest part of the house. You should not feel as if germs come with you every time you leave it

Cleaning Supplies

Image Source: Pexels 

Image Source: Pexels 

