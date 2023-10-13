Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 13, 2023

Essentials to carry during traveling

To avoid your phone getting discharged and losing communication, you must carry your phone’s charger while traveling 

Phone Charger

Image Source: Pexels 

Having clean socks is a must as it prevents you from infection and avoids bad odor

Socks

Image Source: Pexels 

To carry things all the way or clean up the mess, you will have no better option than disposable bags 

Disposable bags

Image Source: Pexels 

Don’t forget to pack some painkillers and basic medicines that will help you with your recovery if you fall ill

Medicines

Image Source: Pexels 

Always make sure to take extra cash with you, and don’t forget to place the ATM cards in your purse to avoid difficulties 

Cash & Cards 

Image Source: Pexels 

Pack a thin microfibre towel that's easy to pack or a couple of smaller ones. Many a time, hostels don’t provide one, so you better carry your own

Towels

Image Source: Pexels 

It's a must-have because you never know when the weather changes. It will help you protect your backpack and electronic gadgets 

 Rain Cover

Image Source: Pexels 

Every backpacker should carry a first aid kit, especially if you are traveling in a bit of a wild area

First Aid Kit

Image Source: Pexels 

It is always advised to carry or pack an extra pair of clothes that will help you in emergency situations

 Extra pair of clothes

Image Source: Pexels 

These are another staple of any camping, hiking, or backpacking trip. Make sure to pick one that goes with every weather condition

Sleeping Bags

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here