Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 13, 2023
Essentials to carry during traveling
To avoid your phone getting discharged and losing communication, you must carry your phone’s charger while traveling
Phone Charger
Having clean socks is a must as it prevents you from infection and avoids bad odor
Socks
To carry things all the way or clean up the mess, you will have no better option than disposable bags
Disposable bags
Don’t forget to pack some painkillers and basic medicines that will help you with your recovery if you fall ill
Medicines
Always make sure to take extra cash with you, and don’t forget to place the ATM cards in your purse to avoid difficulties
Cash & Cards
Pack a thin microfibre towel that's easy to pack or a couple of smaller ones. Many a time, hostels don’t provide one, so you better carry your own
Towels
It's a must-have because you never know when the weather changes. It will help you protect your backpack and electronic gadgets
Rain Cover
Every backpacker should carry a first aid kit, especially if you are traveling in a bit of a wild area
First Aid Kit
It is always advised to carry or pack an extra pair of clothes that will help you in emergency situations
Extra pair of clothes
These are another staple of any camping, hiking, or backpacking trip. Make sure to pick one that goes with every weather condition
Sleeping Bags
