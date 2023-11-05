Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

Etiquettes to follow in a Diwali party

November 5, 2023

Wear traditional or semi-formal attire that is modest and respectful

Dress Appropriately

Image Source: Pexels 

Punctuality is appreciated. Arriving on time shows respect for the host's efforts 

 Arrive on Time

Image Source: Pexels 

Upon entering, greet the hosts and other guests with 'Namaste' or 'Happy Diwali'

Greet with Respect

Image Source: Pexels 

It's a tradition to bring a small gift or sweets for the hosts

Bringing Gifts

Image Source: Pexels 

Diwali often involves prayers, rituals, and the lighting of diyas. Be respectful of these customs. Avoid interrupting or behaving in a manner that might disrupt the religious aspects of the celebration

 Respect Religious Customs

Image Source: Pexels 

Join in the celebrations by lighting diyas, participating in the puja, and enjoying the cultural activities

Participate in Festivities

Image Source: Pexels 

If there's a meal or snacks served, be aware of dietary preferences. Some might be vegetarian or have specific food preferences during this festive time

Mind Dietary Preferences

Image Source: Pexels 

If alcohol is being served, consume it responsibly

 Avoid Excessive Drinking or Smoking

Image Source: Pexels 

Be mindful of discussions. Avoid contentious or sensitive topics that might cause discomfort or conflict

Mind Your Conversations

Image Source: Pexels 

Before leaving, express your thanks to the hosts for the invitation, their hospitality, and the wonderful time you had at the celebration

Express Gratitude and Good Wishes

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here