Priyanshi Shah
Etiquettes to follow in a Diwali party
November 5, 2023
Wear traditional or semi-formal attire that is modest and respectful
Dress Appropriately
Punctuality is appreciated. Arriving on time shows respect for the host's efforts
Arrive on Time
Upon entering, greet the hosts and other guests with 'Namaste' or 'Happy Diwali'
Greet with Respect
It's a tradition to bring a small gift or sweets for the hosts
Bringing Gifts
Diwali often involves prayers, rituals, and the lighting of diyas. Be respectful of these customs. Avoid interrupting or behaving in a manner that might disrupt the religious aspects of the celebration
Respect Religious Customs
Join in the celebrations by lighting diyas, participating in the puja, and enjoying the cultural activities
Participate in Festivities
If there's a meal or snacks served, be aware of dietary preferences. Some might be vegetarian or have specific food preferences during this festive time
Mind Dietary Preferences
If alcohol is being served, consume it responsibly
Avoid Excessive Drinking or Smoking
Be mindful of discussions. Avoid contentious or sensitive topics that might cause discomfort or conflict
Mind Your Conversations
Before leaving, express your thanks to the hosts for the invitation, their hospitality, and the wonderful time you had at the celebration
Express Gratitude and Good Wishes
