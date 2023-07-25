Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 25, 2023
Evening habits for glowing skin
Use a humidifier in your room if the environment around is too dry
#1
Image: Pexels
After coming home from work, the skin is often sweaty and full of dirt. Make sure to use a cleanser
Image: Pexels
#2
After cleansing, use a hdydrating serum to lock in the moisture
#3
Image: Pexels
Use an under eye cream or patches to nourish the under eye area to avoid dark circles
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Also make sure to apply lip balm overnight to avoid chapped lips
Image: Pexels
#6
Make sure to take off your makeup before hitting the bed as sleeping with makeup can make the skin dull and lead to premature ageing
#7
Image: Pexels
Make sure to stay hydrated all the times
There are several night time serums which help in resolving skincare issues and provide glow
Image: Pexels
#8
#9
Image: Pexels
Sleep on a silk pillow cover for better hair health and keep pillow cover clean to avoid bacteria build-up to prevent acne breakouts
Image: Pexels
Avoid late night binge watching and make sure to get adequate sleep for better skin health
#10
