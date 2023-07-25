Heading 3

Evening habits for glowing skin

Use a humidifier in your room if the environment around is too dry

#1

After coming home from work, the skin is often sweaty and full of dirt. Make sure to use a cleanser

#2

After cleansing, use a hdydrating serum to lock in the moisture

#3

Use an under eye cream or patches to nourish the under eye area to avoid dark circles

#4

#5

Also make sure to apply lip balm overnight to avoid chapped lips

#6

Make sure to take off your makeup before hitting the bed as sleeping with makeup can make the skin dull and lead to premature ageing

#7

Make sure to stay hydrated all the times

There are several night time serums which help in resolving skincare issues and provide glow

#8

#9

Sleep on a silk pillow cover for better hair health and keep pillow cover clean to avoid bacteria build-up to prevent acne breakouts

Avoid late night binge watching and make sure to get adequate sleep for better skin health

#10

