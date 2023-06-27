Heading 3

JUNE 27, 2023

Everyday Habits to practise in 10 minutes 

Try to do a 10 minute meditation everyday. It will make a difference

Meditate

A 10 minute walk in the evening without using your phone is good for your sleep and it relaxes you before bed

Evening Walk

Take 10 minutes everyday to tidy up your workspace, kitchenette or wardrobe.Clean space = clearer mind

Declutter

Just read a blog post on the topic you are interested in, it will make you a little smarter everyday


Reading

Watching an interesting video

Make it a habit to watch one interesting video everyday. It may be in any genre – self-  improvement, history, science etc

Plan your next day

It takes 10 minutes to roughly plan your next day. Use a calendar and add the tasks at the end of the day

When you feel overwhelmed, let it out by writing. Write down your thoughts and feelings, it will clear your mind

Journaling

Just a 10-minute call with someone you love, either your family or friends, might make your day 10× better. Schedule a time for this

Talking with friends or family

Quick afternoon walk

This is different from the evening walk. Taking a quick walk in the afternoon and it this will relax you, and exposure to sunlight to set your biological clock 

Look at your current life and find ways to make it better. Set 10 minutes everyday and have a separate diary for this activity

Re-thinking

