Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 27, 2023
Everyday Habits to practise in 10 minutes
Try to do a 10 minute meditation everyday. It will make a difference
Meditate
Image: Pexels
A 10 minute walk in the evening without using your phone is good for your sleep and it relaxes you before bed
Image: Pexels
Evening Walk
Take 10 minutes everyday to tidy up your workspace, kitchenette or wardrobe.Clean space = clearer mind
Declutter
Image: Pexels
Just read a blog post on the topic you are interested in, it will make you a little smarter everyday
Reading
Image: Pexels
Watching an interesting video
Image: Pexels
Make it a habit to watch one interesting video everyday. It may be in any genre – self- improvement, history, science etc
Image: Pexels
Plan your next day
It takes 10 minutes to roughly plan your next day. Use a calendar and add the tasks at the end of the day
When you feel overwhelmed, let it out by writing. Write down your thoughts and feelings, it will clear your mind
Journaling
Image: Pexels
Just a 10-minute call with someone you love, either your family or friends, might make your day 10× better. Schedule a time for this
Talking with friends or family
Image: Pexels
Quick afternoon walk
Image: Pexels
This is different from the evening walk. Taking a quick walk in the afternoon and it this will relax you, and exposure to sunlight to set your biological clock
Image: Pexels
Look at your current life and find ways to make it better. Set 10 minutes everyday and have a separate diary for this activity
Re-thinking
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.