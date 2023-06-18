Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNE 18, 2023

Everyday Makeup Routine For Work

Begin by cleansing your face to remove any dirt or oil. Follow up with a lightweight moisturizer to hydrate your skin

Start with a clean and moisturized face

Image: Pexels

Use a primer to create a smooth base for your makeup. It helps to minimize the appearance of pores and extends the longevity of your foundation

Image: Pexels

Apply a primer

Apply a thin layer of foundation or BB cream that matches your skin tone. Blend it well using a makeup sponge or brush for a natural and even finish

Use a lightweight foundation or BB cream

Image: Pexels

Dab a small amount of concealer onto any blemishes, dark circles, or areas of redness. Blend it gently with your fingertips or a brush for seamless coverage

Conceal any blemishes or dark circles

Image: Pexels

Set your base with translucent powder

Image: Pexels

Dust a light layer of translucent powder over your face to set your foundation and concealer. This step helps control shine and keeps your makeup in place

Image: Pexels

Enhance your brows

Use an eyebrow pencil or powder to fill in any sparse areas in your eyebrows. Define the shape and brush them into place for a polished look

Choose a neutral eyeshadow shade and apply it across your eyelids. This step adds subtle depth and definition to your eyes without being overly dramatic

Apply a neutral eyeshadow

Image: Pexels

Use a thin eyeliner pencil or liquid liner to create a subtle line along your upper lash line. This step helps to define your eyes and make them appear more awake

Line your eyes

Image: Pexels

Add a coat of mascara

Image: Pexels

Apply a coat of mascara to your upper and lower lashes to open up your eyes and give them a more prominent look

Image: Pexels

Sweep a natural blush color onto the apples of your cheeks for a healthy flush. Then, choose lipstick shade to complete your everyday work makeup look

Finish with a natural blush and lipstick

