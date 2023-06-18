Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNE 18, 2023
Everyday Makeup Routine For Work
Begin by cleansing your face to remove any dirt or oil. Follow up with a lightweight moisturizer to hydrate your skin
Start with a clean and moisturized face
Image: Pexels
Use a primer to create a smooth base for your makeup. It helps to minimize the appearance of pores and extends the longevity of your foundation
Image: Pexels
Apply a primer
Apply a thin layer of foundation or BB cream that matches your skin tone. Blend it well using a makeup sponge or brush for a natural and even finish
Use a lightweight foundation or BB cream
Image: Pexels
Dab a small amount of concealer onto any blemishes, dark circles, or areas of redness. Blend it gently with your fingertips or a brush for seamless coverage
Conceal any blemishes or dark circles
Image: Pexels
Set your base with translucent powder
Image: Pexels
Dust a light layer of translucent powder over your face to set your foundation and concealer. This step helps control shine and keeps your makeup in place
Image: Pexels
Enhance your brows
Use an eyebrow pencil or powder to fill in any sparse areas in your eyebrows. Define the shape and brush them into place for a polished look
Choose a neutral eyeshadow shade and apply it across your eyelids. This step adds subtle depth and definition to your eyes without being overly dramatic
Apply a neutral eyeshadow
Image: Pexels
Use a thin eyeliner pencil or liquid liner to create a subtle line along your upper lash line. This step helps to define your eyes and make them appear more awake
Line your eyes
Image: Pexels
Add a coat of mascara
Image: Pexels
Apply a coat of mascara to your upper and lower lashes to open up your eyes and give them a more prominent look
Image: Pexels
Sweep a natural blush color onto the apples of your cheeks for a healthy flush. Then, choose lipstick shade to complete your everyday work makeup look
Finish with a natural blush and lipstick
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.