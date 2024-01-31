Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

JANUARY 31, 2024

Everyday scalp care

Begin your routine with a mild shampoo, focusing on massaging your scalp to stimulate blood flow and remove impurities

Gentle Cleansing

Image: Pexels

Nourish your scalp from within by consuming foods rich in vitamins and minerals, promoting overall hair health

Balanced Diet

Image: Pexels

Keep your body and scalp hydrated, as dehydration can lead to a dry, itchy scalp. Aim for your daily water intake to maintain optimal moisture levels

Hydration Habits

Image: Pexels

Treat your hair and scalp to a nourishing conditioner, ensuring that your locks remain soft and your scalp stays moisturized

Regular Conditioning

Image: Pexels

Opt for a wide-toothed comb to detangle without causing stress to your hair and scalp. Brushing gently prevents breakage and promotes circulation

Mindful Brushing

Image: Pexels

Wash your hair with lukewarm water to prevent stripping the scalp of its natural oils, maintaining a healthy balance

Avoiding Hot Water

Image: Pexels

Incorporate regular scalp massages into your routine to boost blood circulation, reducing stress and promoting hair growth

Scalp Massages

Image: Pexels

Shield your scalp from harmful UV rays by wearing a hat when exposed to the sun for extended periods

Sun Protection

Image: Pexels

Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation or yoga, as stress can contribute to scalp issues like dandruff and hair loss

Stress Management

Image: Pexels

Be mindful of the products you use, selecting those tailored to your hair type and scalp condition

Choose the Right Products

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here