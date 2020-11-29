Kriti Kharbanda reveals that she is not a blessed soul who can eat anything in a day and still get away with it!
But she’s glad that her metabolism rate is high and it helps her maintain the fitness level
Kriti swears by intermittent fasting and keeps a regular tab on her mealtime
Her morning rituals begin with a glass of water containing soaked coriander and cumin seeds
Followed by a cup of black coffee, a bowl of fruits make for her breakfast
Kriti is a fan of sea-food cuisine and makes sure to include it in her lunch
As she has reduced the carb intake, Kriti prefers to have quinoa instead of rice and ragi instead of wheat
A bowl of pomegranate or a lettuce-wrap chicken sandwich makes for her post-workout meal
And like most celebrities, her favourite munchies are makhanas!
Kriti loves all the Indian desserts from Rasgullas to Gulaab Jamuns!
If given a chance, Kriti would rather eat everything and workout than starve herself to stay fit
Kriti is neither an early riser nor a night owl. She’s rather someone who loves to be home by 11 at night