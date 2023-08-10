Heading 3
AUGUST 10, 2023
Evolution of lipstick through the ages
Image: Pexels
The history of lipstick dates back to centuries and ages. They have evolved to a great extent where we can now personalize our look based on our skin tone
#1
Modern day lipsticks incorporate various fruit flavors, essential oils, etc
Image: Pexels
#2
In ancient civilizations, people from the sumerian civilization can be credited as the earliest users of lipsticks
Image: Pexels
#3
Egyptians were the real lipstick lovers. Shades like purple and black were common in ancient egypt
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
With the advent of puritanical beliefs and Christianity, the church was against the use of lipstick and makeup
Image: Pexels
#6
During the 1880’s, a french perfume brand made the first commercial lipstick manufacturing company. It was made with deer tallow, beeswax, and castor oil which was later wrapped in silk paper
In the 19th century, lipstick made a permanent place in the lives of women. The fashion icons of the 19th century
#7
Image: Pexels
During the mid 19th century, lipsticks went through transformation in these years. New shades, and glosses were introduced
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
The early 20th century revived the use of lipsticks and new variations were created
Image: Pexels
Today, lipstick is a staple in every woman’s makeup routine and is available in abundant shades and types
#10
