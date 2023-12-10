Heading 3

December 10, 2023

Excavation sites to visit 

Begin your journey in Pompeii, an excavation site frozen in time by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Walk through remarkably preserved streets, homes, and temples, gaining insights into daily Roman life

Pompeii, Italy

Venture into the Andes Mountains to explore the breathtaking Incan city of Machu Picchu. This UNESCO World Heritage Site showcases intricate stone architecture and offers stunning views of the surrounding peaks

Machu Picchu, Peru

Explore the ruins of Mohenjo-daro, an ancient Indus Valley Civilization city. Marvel at the advanced urban planning and drainage systems that characterized this Bronze Age settlement

Mohenjo-daro, Pakistan

Uncover the rose-red city of Petra, a UNESCO site carved into the cliffs of southern Jordan. Marvel at the iconic Al-Khazneh (The Treasury) and the intricately carved architecture of this ancient Nabatean city

Petra, Jordan

Stand amidst the prehistoric stone circle of Stonehenge, an iconic archaeological site in England. Delve into the mysteries surrounding its construction and purpose over thousands of years

Stonehenge, United Kingdom

Journey back in time at Göbekli Tepe, an archaeological site in southeastern Turkey dating back to the Neolithic era. Marvel at massive stone pillars arranged in circular patterns, challenging our understanding of early human civilization

Göbekli Tepe, Turkey

Venture into the heart of the Guatemalan jungle to discover Tikal, a significant Mayan archaeological site. Climb ancient pyramids and explore plazas surrounded by lush vegetation

Tikal, Guatemala

Immerse yourself in the grandeur of Angkor, a vast archaeological park featuring the iconic Angkor Wat and other ancient temples. Witness the remnants of the Khmer Empire's architectural prowess

Angkor Archaeological Park, Cambodia

Witness the archaeological wonders of Chichen Itza, a UNESCO site in Mexico featuring the impressive Pyramid of Kukulcan and the Great Ball Court. Explore the remnants of the ancient Maya civilization in the Yucatán Peninsula

Chichen Itza, Mexico

Travel to Orkney, Scotland, to uncover Skara Brae, a Neolithic village dating back to 3180 BCE. The well-preserved stone structures provide insights into early community living

Skara Brae, Scotland

