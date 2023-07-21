Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 21, 2023

Excellent health benefits of zucchini 

Zucchini is low in calories but it is a powerhouse of several vitamins and minerals

Low calorie 

Image: Pexels 

This vegetable is high in antioxidants which are beneficial for the skin, eyes, and heart health 

Image: Pexels 

Antioxidants 

This variant of summer squash is full of water which might soften the stool. It is also replete with fibers which aid with constipation 

 Boosts digestion 

Image: Pexels 

The fibers in zucchini stabilize blood sugar levels. Since this vegetable is low in carbs, it reduces blood sugar and insulin levels 

Reduces blood sugar 

Image: Pexels 

Improves heart health 

Image: Pexels 

Zucchini can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, thus contributing to the heart health 

Image: Pexels 

Enhances vision 

Are you looking for foods that can enhance your vision? Zucchini should be your pick 

This exotic food contains the essential nutrients which contribute to better bone health 

Strengthens bones 

Image: Pexels 

Zucchini is full of antioxidants which might reduce the growth of specific cancer cells 

Image: Pexels 

Fights cancer 

Weight loss 

Image: Pexels 

Do you wish to lose weight healthily? Include this vegetable in your diet regime 

Image: Pexels 

Zucchini might aid in balancing thyroid functions by maintaining healthy hormone levels 

 Thyroid functions 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here