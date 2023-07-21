Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 21, 2023
Excellent health benefits of zucchini
Zucchini is low in calories but it is a powerhouse of several vitamins and minerals
Low calorie
This vegetable is high in antioxidants which are beneficial for the skin, eyes, and heart health
Antioxidants
This variant of summer squash is full of water which might soften the stool. It is also replete with fibers which aid with constipation
Boosts digestion
The fibers in zucchini stabilize blood sugar levels. Since this vegetable is low in carbs, it reduces blood sugar and insulin levels
Reduces blood sugar
Improves heart health
Zucchini can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, thus contributing to the heart health
Enhances vision
Are you looking for foods that can enhance your vision? Zucchini should be your pick
This exotic food contains the essential nutrients which contribute to better bone health
Strengthens bones
Zucchini is full of antioxidants which might reduce the growth of specific cancer cells
Fights cancer
Weight loss
Do you wish to lose weight healthily? Include this vegetable in your diet regime
Zucchini might aid in balancing thyroid functions by maintaining healthy hormone levels
Thyroid functions
