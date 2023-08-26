Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

lifestyle

AUGUST 26, 2023

Exciting date night gift ideas

Image: Pexels

If you are thinking of gifting your partner something, gift them an unforgettable sunset hiking experience 

Sunset Hike 

If you both appreciate arts, you can gift them an opera or theater date night experience as you rekindle your love for arts 

Image: Pexels

Art 

Gifting a wine for a date night can be boring! Instead, gift them a wine-tasting tour experience

Image: Pexels

Wine 

Going to a bar for cocktails is common. Surprise them with a DIY cocktail night where you show off your skills and laugh together

Image: Pexels

Cocktail 

Dessert 

Image: Pexels

One simply cannot say no to desserts! You can take your partner to various shops and try different desserts together

Image: Pexels 

Comedy show 

This might be unusual but take your partner to a stand-up comedy show to spice up things and have some hearty moments 

If you both like your privacy, you can amaze your partner with a candlelit dinner at home 

Candlelit dinner

Image: Pexels 

Bike rides are common! But you can gift your partner the incredible experience of a midnight bike ride

Bike ride

Image: Pexels

Technology 

Image: Pexels

If your partner is tech-savvy, you can plan a date night immersed in virtual reality games 

Image: Pexels 

More than material presents, try to gift your partner the experience of a lifetime! They will appreciate this gift 

Experience

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here