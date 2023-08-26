Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
lifestyle
AUGUST 26, 2023
Exciting date night gift ideas
If you are thinking of gifting your partner something, gift them an unforgettable sunset hiking experience
Sunset Hike
If you both appreciate arts, you can gift them an opera or theater date night experience as you rekindle your love for arts
Art
Gifting a wine for a date night can be boring! Instead, gift them a wine-tasting tour experience
Wine
Going to a bar for cocktails is common. Surprise them with a DIY cocktail night where you show off your skills and laugh together
Cocktail
Dessert
One simply cannot say no to desserts! You can take your partner to various shops and try different desserts together
Comedy show
This might be unusual but take your partner to a stand-up comedy show to spice up things and have some hearty moments
If you both like your privacy, you can amaze your partner with a candlelit dinner at home
Candlelit dinner
Bike rides are common! But you can gift your partner the incredible experience of a midnight bike ride
Bike ride
Technology
If your partner is tech-savvy, you can plan a date night immersed in virtual reality games
More than material presents, try to gift your partner the experience of a lifetime! They will appreciate this gift
Experience
