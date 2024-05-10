Heading 3

Exciting Things To Do In Bekal

Visit the historic Bekal Fort, one of the largest and best-preserved forts in Kerala, and admire its architecture and scenic views

Explore Bekal Fort

Spend some time unwinding at Bekal Beach, known for its serene atmosphere and beautiful sunsets

Relax at Bekal Beach

Take a scenic boat ride on the Valiyaparamba Backwaters, surrounded by lush greenery and dotted with small islands

Boat Ride on Valiyaparamba Backwaters

Explore Chandragiri Fort, another historical site located near Bekal, offering panoramic views of the river and surrounding landscapes

Visit Chandragiri Fort

Witness Theyyam, a traditional ritual art form of North Kerala, performed at various temples in and around Bekal

Experience Theyyam Performances

Relax at Kappil Beach, a secluded stretch of coastline where the Kappil River meets the Arabian Sea, offering picturesque views and peaceful surroundings

Kappil Beach

Explore nearby Nileshwar town, known for its tranquil beaches, ancient temples, and cultural heritage

Nileshwar

Enjoy a backwater houseboat cruise along the tranquil waterways, allowing you to experience the serene beauty of Kerala's backwaters up close

Backwater Houseboat Cruise

Go trekking in the nearby hills and forests, such as the Ranipuram hills, and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the region

Trekking

These activities offer a blend of cultural, historical, and natural experiences that make Bekal a memorable destination to visit

