Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
may 10, 2024
Exciting Things To Do In Bekal
Visit the historic Bekal Fort, one of the largest and best-preserved forts in Kerala, and admire its architecture and scenic views
Explore Bekal Fort
Image Source: Pexels
Spend some time unwinding at Bekal Beach, known for its serene atmosphere and beautiful sunsets
Relax at Bekal Beach
Image Source: Pexels
Take a scenic boat ride on the Valiyaparamba Backwaters, surrounded by lush greenery and dotted with small islands
Boat Ride on Valiyaparamba Backwaters
Image Source: Pexels
Explore Chandragiri Fort, another historical site located near Bekal, offering panoramic views of the river and surrounding landscapes
Visit Chandragiri Fort
Image Source: Pexels
Witness Theyyam, a traditional ritual art form of North Kerala, performed at various temples in and around Bekal
Experience Theyyam Performances
Image Source: Pexels
Relax at Kappil Beach, a secluded stretch of coastline where the Kappil River meets the Arabian Sea, offering picturesque views and peaceful surroundings
Kappil Beach
Image Source: Pexels
Explore nearby Nileshwar town, known for its tranquil beaches, ancient temples, and cultural heritage
Nileshwar
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy a backwater houseboat cruise along the tranquil waterways, allowing you to experience the serene beauty of Kerala's backwaters up close
Backwater Houseboat Cruise
Image Source: Pexels
Go trekking in the nearby hills and forests, such as the Ranipuram hills, and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the region
Trekking
Image Source: Pexels
These activities offer a blend of cultural, historical, and natural experiences that make Bekal a memorable destination to visit
Image Source: Pexels
Images used are for representational purposes only
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.