Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 02, 2024
Exciting Things to do in Kutch
Explore the vast expanse of the salt flats, especially during the Rann Utsav festival
Visit the Great Rann of Kutch
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the villages of Kutch to witness artisans practicing age-old crafts such as embroidery, pottery, and leatherwork
Discover traditional crafts
Image Source: Pexels
Visit the historic city of Bhuj to explore its palaces, temples, and bazaars, including the Aina Mahal, Prag Mahal, and the bustling streets of the old town
Explore Bhuj
Image Source: Pexels
Take a safari in the Little Rann of Kutch to spot wildlife such as the endangered Indian wild ass and various species of birds
Experience the Little Rann of Kutch
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the vibrant culture of Kutch by attending local festivals like Navratri and Kutchi New Year
Attend cultural festivals
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the Kutch Museum in Bhuj to learn about the region's history, art, and culture
Visit Kutch Museums
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the warmth of Kutchi hospitality by staying in a traditional mud hut (bhunga) in one of the many rural villages scattered across the region
Stay in a traditional village
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the Chhari Dhand Conservation Reserve, a haven for birdwatchers, especially during the winter months when migratory birds flock to the area
Birdwatching at Chhari Dhand
Image Source: Pexels
Relax on the pristine shores of Mandvi Beach, known for its clean sands, serene atmosphere, and water sports activities like camel and horse rides
Explore Mandvi Beach
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the delicious flavors of Kutchi cuisine, including specialties like dhokla, thepla, Kutchi dabeli, and a variety of sweets like ghughra and malpua
Taste local cuisine
Image Source: Pexels
