MARCH 02, 2024

Exciting Things to do in Kutch

Explore the vast expanse of the salt flats, especially during the Rann Utsav festival 

Visit the Great Rann of Kutch

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the villages of Kutch to witness artisans practicing age-old crafts such as embroidery, pottery, and leatherwork

 Discover traditional crafts

Image Source: Pexels

Visit the historic city of Bhuj to explore its palaces, temples, and bazaars, including the Aina Mahal, Prag Mahal, and the bustling streets of the old town

Explore Bhuj

Image Source: Pexels

Take a safari in the Little Rann of Kutch to spot wildlife such as the endangered Indian wild ass and various species of birds

Experience the Little Rann of Kutch

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the vibrant culture of Kutch by attending local festivals like Navratri and Kutchi New Year 

Attend cultural festivals

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the Kutch Museum in Bhuj to learn about the region's history, art, and culture

Visit Kutch Museums

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the warmth of Kutchi hospitality by staying in a traditional mud hut (bhunga) in one of the many rural villages scattered across the region

Stay in a traditional village

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the Chhari Dhand Conservation Reserve, a haven for birdwatchers, especially during the winter months when migratory birds flock to the area

Birdwatching at Chhari Dhand

Image Source: Pexels

Relax on the pristine shores of Mandvi Beach, known for its clean sands, serene atmosphere, and water sports activities like camel and horse rides

Explore Mandvi Beach

Image Source: Pexels

Indulge in the delicious flavors of Kutchi cuisine, including specialties like dhokla, thepla, Kutchi dabeli, and a variety of sweets like ghughra and malpua

Taste local cuisine

Image Source: Pexels

