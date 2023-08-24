Heading 3
Lifestyle
AUGUST 24, 2023
Exciting ways to flirt with your wife
Compliments can do wonders for a relationship. Appreciate your wife when she puts some extra effort into decking up
Compliments
This might be an old-school idea, but leave notes for her to make her feel special. You can stick the notes on some colorful Post-its
Notes
Dates can never get boring! Please your wife with a romantic setup! You can also re-create the nostalgia of your first date
Date
Texts might be underrated! But you can send her flirty texts throughout the day to keep the excitement budding
Texts
Nicknames
You can surprise her by giving her new nicknames once in a while! You can bestow her with a nickname even in casual conversations
Touch
While some people may not prefer it, holding hands in public and showing some affection can be a sweet gesture
You can wake up together on weekends and have a romantic coffee together. You can share things and strike up deep conversations
Coffee
You can please your wife by embracing her in cuddles throughout the day. This might surprise her and keep her anticipating
Cuddle
Call
Communication is crucial in a relationship! But you can randomly call her to tell her that you miss her
Make a habit of kissing your wife before you leave the house! This simple gesture will brighten her day
Goodbye
