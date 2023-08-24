Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 24, 2023

Exciting ways to flirt with your wife 

Image: Pexels

Compliments can do wonders for a relationship. Appreciate your wife when she puts some extra effort into decking up 

Compliments 

This might be an old-school idea, but leave notes for her to make her feel special. You can stick the notes on some colorful Post-its 

Image: Pexels

Notes

Dates can never get boring! Please your wife with a romantic setup! You can also re-create the nostalgia of your first date 

Image: Pexels

 Date 

Texts might be underrated! But you can send her flirty texts throughout the day to keep the excitement budding

Image: Pexels

Texts 

Nicknames 

Image: Pexels

You can surprise her by giving her new nicknames once in a while! You can bestow her with a nickname even in casual conversations 

Image: Pexels 

Touch 

While some people may not prefer it, holding hands in public and showing some affection can be a sweet gesture 

You can wake up together on weekends and have a romantic coffee together. You can share things and strike up deep conversations 

Coffee 

Image: Pexels 

You can please your wife by embracing her in cuddles throughout the day. This might surprise her and keep her anticipating 

Cuddle 

Image: Pexels

Call 

Image: Pexels

Communication is crucial in a relationship! But you can randomly call her to tell her that you miss her 

Image: Pexels 

Make a habit of kissing your wife before you leave the house! This simple gesture will brighten her day

Goodbye 

