mAY 31, 2023

Exercises for a
healthy heart

The very basic exercise without equipment is walking. Walking is a very easy exercise and should be done every day for at least 30 mins

Walking

Balancing the body on arms and feet is an excellent way to keep the heart healthy

Plank

A jump rope should be included as it improves heart health, stamina, and balance and works on full body

Skipping

climbing stairs improves heart and respiratory health

Climbing stairs

A cardio exercise that helps you get hold of breathing and has incredible benefits for the heart

Swimming

Running helps oxygen distribution and blood distribution, it also boosts metabolism. Start with power walking and gradually proceed towards running

Running

Cycling enhances cardiovascular health, strengthens bones, and improves flexibility

Cycling

Squat jumps boost cardio fitness, burn fats, strengthen bones, and boost circulation which is necessary for heart health

Squat jumps

The exercise to moving the ring around your waist burns fat, improves mood, and boosts flexibility

Hula hoop

Toe touching improves flexibility, relieves back pain, and gives a whole stretch to the body

Toe touching

