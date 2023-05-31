mAY 31, 2023
Exercises for a
healthy heart
The very basic exercise without equipment is walking. Walking is a very easy exercise and should be done every day for at least 30 mins
Walking
Balancing the body on arms and feet is an excellent way to keep the heart healthy
Plank
A jump rope should be included as it improves heart health, stamina, and balance and works on full body
Skipping
climbing stairs improves heart and respiratory health
Climbing stairs
A cardio exercise that helps you get hold of breathing and has incredible benefits for the heart
Swimming
Running helps oxygen distribution and blood distribution, it also boosts metabolism. Start with power walking and gradually proceed towards running
Running
Cycling enhances cardiovascular health, strengthens bones, and improves flexibility
Cycling
Squat jumps boost cardio fitness, burn fats, strengthen bones, and boost circulation which is necessary for heart health
Squat jumps
The exercise to moving the ring around your waist burns fat, improves mood, and boosts flexibility
Hula hoop
Toe touching improves flexibility, relieves back pain, and gives a whole stretch to the body
Toe touching
