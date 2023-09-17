Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

Exercises to get rid of face fat

Are you worried about a double chin or excess fat deposits on your face? 

Stressed?

Image: Pexels

You can reduce your face fat by doing a few facial exercises that not only prevent wrinkles but also improve blood circulation

Helpful Exercises 

Image: Pexels

Fish Face

Image: Pexels

Suck your cheeks inside by making your lips look like that of a fish

You need to close your mouth and move your jaw as if you are eating something

Jaw Release

Image: Pexels

Chin Lock

Image: Pexels

Sit in a lotus position and place your chin on the chest between the collarbones

Sit comfortably with your mouth filled with air. Start a mouthwash action with it for a few minutes

Mouth Wash

Image: Pexels

Lie down on your stomach and raise your head gradually. Take deep breaths and extend your neck until the chin feels a stretch

Cobra Pose

Image: Pexels

Pronounce the alphabets 'X' and 'O' repeatedly for a few minutes

 XO Exercise

Image: Pexels

Place your hands on the face and gently apply pressure. Move your fingers clockwise and anticlockwise

 Face Massage

Image: Pexels

Roll your tongue and try stretching out as much as you can, especially in the direction of the nose. Repeat for 10-15 seconds

Tongue Roll

Image: Pexels

