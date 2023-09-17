Heading 3
SEPTEMBER 16, 2023
Exercises to get rid of face fat
Are you worried about a double chin or excess fat deposits on your face?
Stressed?
You can reduce your face fat by doing a few facial exercises that not only prevent wrinkles but also improve blood circulation
Helpful Exercises
Fish Face
Suck your cheeks inside by making your lips look like that of a fish
You need to close your mouth and move your jaw as if you are eating something
Jaw Release
Chin Lock
Sit in a lotus position and place your chin on the chest between the collarbones
Sit comfortably with your mouth filled with air. Start a mouthwash action with it for a few minutes
Mouth Wash
Lie down on your stomach and raise your head gradually. Take deep breaths and extend your neck until the chin feels a stretch
Cobra Pose
Pronounce the alphabets 'X' and 'O' repeatedly for a few minutes
XO Exercise
Place your hands on the face and gently apply pressure. Move your fingers clockwise and anticlockwise
Face Massage
Roll your tongue and try stretching out as much as you can, especially in the direction of the nose. Repeat for 10-15 seconds
Tongue Roll
