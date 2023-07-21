Heading 3
Exercises to remove arm fat
Arm fat is the extra fat located under the arms
Arm fat
Image: Pexels
Stretch out the arms and rotate them in circular motions which works on the stubborn fat
Image: Pexels
Arm circles
Push-ups being a well-known exercise for core strengthening also helps to lose arm fat
Push Ups
Image: Pexels
The yoga asana helps to heal fine lines and reduce arm fat
Downward facing Dog
Image: Pexels
Tricep Dip
Image: Pexels
You can use a chair to perform the exercise and bend the body below and come back up
Image: Pexels
Cobra pose
The pose where you lift your chest up from the floor, adding pressure on your hands helps to reduce arm fat
The beginning of the push-ups position helps in engaging the arms and core and reduces arm fat
Plank
Image: Pexels
This exercise is the best cardio workout and very effective to reduce arm fat
Image: Pexels
Scissors
Bicep Curls
Image: Pexels
Take weight or dumbbells in your hands and bring them up to your shoulder and back down
Image: Pexels
Weight Lifting engages the whole hand which helps in instant fat burn
Weight Lifting
