JUly 21, 2023

 Exercises to remove arm fat

Arm fat is the extra fat located under the arms

Arm fat

Image: Pexels

Stretch out the arms and rotate them in circular motions which works on the stubborn fat 

Image: Pexels

Arm circles

Push-ups being a well-known exercise for core strengthening also helps to lose arm fat

Push Ups

Image: Pexels

The yoga asana helps to heal fine lines and reduce arm fat

Downward facing Dog

Image: Pexels

Tricep Dip

Image: Pexels

You can use a chair to perform the exercise and bend the body below and come back up

Image: Pexels

Cobra pose

The pose where you lift your chest up from the floor, adding pressure on your hands helps to reduce arm fat

The beginning of the push-ups position helps in engaging the arms and core and reduces arm fat

Plank

Image: Pexels

This exercise is the best cardio workout and very effective to reduce arm fat

Image: Pexels

Scissors

Bicep Curls

Image: Pexels

Take weight or dumbbells in your hands and bring them up to your shoulder and back down

Image: Pexels

Weight Lifting engages the whole hand which helps in instant fat burn

Weight Lifting

