Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

Expensive things owned by MS Dhoni 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, commonly known as MS Dhoni, is a former Indian international cricketer and one of the most successful cricket captains in the history of Indian cricket

As per the reports of NDTV, here is a list of luxurious things owned by MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni owns high-end cars from Ferrari, Porsche, and Jeep, showcasing his love for luxury vehicles

Luxury Cars 

Known for his passion, Dhoni's collection includes the rare Confederate X132 Hellcat, a limited-edition masterpiece

Motorcycles

Dhoni's opulent Ranchi farmhouse is a testament to his substantial real estate investments

Real Estate 

Dhoni adorns himself with luxury watches from brands like Rolex and Audemars Piguet

Watches

Yacht

Dhoni's ownership of a luxury yacht adds a maritime touch to his extravagant lifestyle

Beyond cricket, Dhoni has investments, co-owning the Chennaiyin FC football team and Ranchi Rays franchise in hockey

Stake in Businesses 

Dhoni has shown an interest in aviation, and there have been reports of him owning a private plane

Aviation Interest

With a penchant for fine things, Dhoni is rumored to have an impressive collection of artworks, adding cultural richness to his possessions

Art Collection

