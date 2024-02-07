Heading 3
FEBRUARY 07, 2024
Expensive things owned by MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, commonly known as MS Dhoni, is a former Indian international cricketer and one of the most successful cricket captains in the history of Indian cricket
Image: Ms Dhoni IG
As per the reports of NDTV, here is a list of luxurious things owned by MS Dhoni
Image: Ms Dhoni IG
MS Dhoni owns high-end cars from Ferrari, Porsche, and Jeep, showcasing his love for luxury vehicles
Luxury Cars
Image: Ms Dhoni IG
Known for his passion, Dhoni's collection includes the rare Confederate X132 Hellcat, a limited-edition masterpiece
Motorcycles
Image: Ms Dhoni IG
Dhoni's opulent Ranchi farmhouse is a testament to his substantial real estate investments
Real Estate
Image: Ms Dhoni IG
Dhoni adorns himself with luxury watches from brands like Rolex and Audemars Piguet
Watches
Image: Ms Dhoni IG
Yacht
Image: Ms Dhoni IG
Dhoni's ownership of a luxury yacht adds a maritime touch to his extravagant lifestyle
Beyond cricket, Dhoni has investments, co-owning the Chennaiyin FC football team and Ranchi Rays franchise in hockey
Stake in Businesses
Image: Ms Dhoni IG
Dhoni has shown an interest in aviation, and there have been reports of him owning a private plane
Aviation Interest
Image: Ms Dhoni IG
With a penchant for fine things, Dhoni is rumored to have an impressive collection of artworks, adding cultural richness to his possessions
Art Collection
Image: Ms Dhoni IG
