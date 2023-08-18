Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 18, 2023
Expert approved alternatives for coffee
Take a look at these drink recipes you can make as an alterative to coffee
Coffee alternatives
Like coffee beans, chicory root can be roasted, ground and brewed into a delicious beverage
Chicory coffee
Matcha is a type of green tea made by drying, steaming, and grinding the leaves of camellia sinensis
Matcha tea
Golden milk consists of turmeric, milk, ginger, cinnamon and black pepper. It is a caffeine free substitute for coffee
Golden milk
Lemon water
Lemon water is calorie-free and caffeine-free and provides an ample amount of vitamin C
Yerba mate
Yerba mate is a naturally caffeinated herbal tea that is made from the dried leaves of Ilex paraguariensis
Tea is a type of black tea blended with strong herbs and spices
Tea
Rooibos tea is beneficial for protecting against heart disease and is a caffeine free beverage
Rooibos tea
Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar contains beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels
It is made by fermenting black tea with bacteria, yeast and sugar
Kombucha
