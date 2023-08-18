Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 18, 2023

Expert approved alternatives for coffee

Take a look at these drink recipes you can make as an alterative to coffee

Coffee alternatives

Like coffee beans, chicory root can be roasted, ground and brewed into a delicious beverage

Chicory coffee

Matcha is a type of green tea made by drying, steaming, and grinding the leaves of camellia sinensis

Matcha tea

Golden milk consists of turmeric, milk, ginger, cinnamon and black pepper. It is a caffeine free substitute for coffee

Golden milk

Lemon water

Lemon water is calorie-free and caffeine-free and provides an ample amount of vitamin C

Yerba mate

Yerba mate is a naturally caffeinated herbal tea that is made from the dried leaves of Ilex paraguariensis

Tea is a type of black tea blended with strong herbs and spices

Tea

Rooibos tea is beneficial for protecting against heart disease and is a caffeine free beverage

Rooibos tea

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels

It is made by fermenting black tea with bacteria, yeast and sugar

Kombucha

