Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 06, 2023
Expert tips on better productivity
You tend to have the highest energy early in the day which makes it easier
Do the hardest task first
Setting goals every day helps you identify the most important tasks and track your progress
Set goals every day
Everyone has a particular time of the day when they tend to get an extra burst of focus and creativity which can help get a lot of work done
Identify your most productive time of the day
Understanding your priority lets you take control of the day and enables you to complete your tasks efficiently
Understand your priorities
Avoid distractions
It is easier to focus on your tasks when you avoid any distractions
Plan for tomorrow
Take a few minutes at night to plan for tomorrow. This can help you start the day with your priorities and expectations in check
Time blocking helps you structure your day and help focus on specific tasks which helps boost your productivity
Time block your calendar
Tackling several tasks might sound productive, but it's always better to do one thing at a time to guarantee the quality of what we do
Avoid multitasking
Take breaks
Working might make you feel productive, but working without breaks will only decrease productivity over time. It is important to rest your mind and brain to ensure better productivity
Practicing mindfulness helps you remain present with the understanding of what the moment truly is
Practice mindfulness
