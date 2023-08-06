Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 06, 2023

Expert tips on better productivity

You tend to have the highest energy early in the day which makes it easier

Do the hardest task first

Image:  Pexels

Setting goals every day helps you identify the most important tasks and track your progress

Image:  Pexels

Set goals every day

Everyone has a particular time of the day when they tend to get an extra burst of focus and creativity which can help get a lot of work done 

Identify your most productive time of the day

Image:  Pexels

Understanding your priority lets you take control of the day and enables you to complete your tasks efficiently 

Understand your priorities

Image:  Pexels

Avoid distractions

Image:  Pexels

It is easier to focus on your tasks when you avoid any distractions 

Image:  Pexels

Plan for tomorrow 

Take a few minutes at night to plan for tomorrow. This can help you start the day with your priorities and expectations in check

Time blocking helps you structure your day and help focus on specific tasks which helps boost your productivity 

Time block your calendar

Image:  Pexels

Tackling several tasks might sound productive, but it's always better to do one thing at a time to guarantee the quality of what we do

Avoid multitasking

Image:  Pexels

Take breaks

Image:  Pexels

Working might make you feel productive, but working without breaks will only decrease productivity over time. It is important to rest your mind and brain to ensure better productivity

Image:  Pexels

Practicing mindfulness helps you remain present with the understanding of what the moment truly is

Practice mindfulness

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here