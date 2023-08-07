Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 07, 2023

Expert tips on journaling for mental health month

You will understand the benefits of journaling when you are a regular. Simple journaling after waking up and before going can start bringing change

Make it a regular habit

It’s good to carry a journal and keep it with you when at work, or home. It helps stick to your journaling practice as well

Keep your journal close-by

Writing about a negative experience can help process the event properly. Journaling is a great resource to work through arguments or conflicts, and also calm you down.

Use your journal in moments of need

It is important to write your feelings/emotions as it is, because watering them down will not benefit you. It is important to be vulnerable and honest to work through a problem.

Be honest

Find a journal you love

You can journal on your computer, or buy a journal although it is recommended to journal in a book

Keep it simple at first

When starting, keep it simple. Set a timer and journal for a few minutes, otherwise, it could get overwhelming

Journaling might not instantly solve your problems since it is a slow process towards personal growth and healing

Don’t set high expectations

You don’t have to stick to specific methods of journaling. It’s good to explore different prompts, and styles and find out what works best for you

Get creative

Use it to track progress

Journaling can help track your goals, and keep you motivated and positive to achieve better things

Writing about things that you’re grateful for can help bring a positive approach to life on bad days and help relieve positive moments of the day.

Practice gratitude journaling

