Nanditha Gururaj
AUGUST 07, 2023
Expert tips on journaling for mental health month
You will understand the benefits of journaling when you are a regular. Simple journaling after waking up and before going can start bringing change
Make it a regular habit
It’s good to carry a journal and keep it with you when at work, or home. It helps stick to your journaling practice as well
Keep your journal close-by
Writing about a negative experience can help process the event properly. Journaling is a great resource to work through arguments or conflicts, and also calm you down.
Use your journal in moments of need
It is important to write your feelings/emotions as it is, because watering them down will not benefit you. It is important to be vulnerable and honest to work through a problem.
Be honest
Find a journal you love
You can journal on your computer, or buy a journal although it is recommended to journal in a book
Keep it simple at first
When starting, keep it simple. Set a timer and journal for a few minutes, otherwise, it could get overwhelming
Journaling might not instantly solve your problems since it is a slow process towards personal growth and healing
Don’t set high expectations
You don’t have to stick to specific methods of journaling. It’s good to explore different prompts, and styles and find out what works best for you
Get creative
Use it to track progress
Journaling can help track your goals, and keep you motivated and positive to achieve better things
Writing about things that you’re grateful for can help bring a positive approach to life on bad days and help relieve positive moments of the day.
Practice gratitude journaling
