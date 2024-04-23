Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 23, 2024

Explore 10 Best Indian Airports

Located in Delhi, it’s India’s busiest airport, serving over 65 million passengers annually and connecting to many international destinations

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Image Source: freepik

Situated in Mumbai, it’s the second busiest airport in India, acclaimed for its quality service, and offering extensive global connectivity

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

Image Source: freepik

Bangalore’s main airport, operational since 2008, is named after the city’s founders and serves as a major hub for both domestic and international flights

Kempegowda International Airport

Image Source: freepik

One of India’s oldest airports located in Chennai, it serves as a major hub for flights to Asia

Chennai International Airport

Image Source: freepik

Located in Kolkata, this airport is a key hub for Eastern India and offers extensive domestic and international connections

Image Source: freepik

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

This airport in Hyderabad serves as a significant hub in Southern India, named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Image Source: freepik

This airport situated in Kochi is one of the busy airports serving as a major entry point to Kerala and is known for its significant passenger traffic

Cochin International Airport

Image Source: freepik

Dabolim Airport

Image Source: freepik

Located in Goa next to the beach is a stunning picturesque airport that is part civilian and part military, linking to several international cities

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

Image Source: freepik

Situated in Ahmedabad, this airport serves as an important hub for Western India, offering numerous domestic and international flights

This airport is located 10 km from the city, serving as the source for both domestic and international flights

Pune Airport

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here