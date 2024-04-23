Heading 3
APRIL 23, 2024
Explore 10 Best Indian Airports
Located in Delhi, it’s India’s busiest airport, serving over 65 million passengers annually and connecting to many international destinations
Indira Gandhi International Airport
Image Source: freepik
Situated in Mumbai, it’s the second busiest airport in India, acclaimed for its quality service, and offering extensive global connectivity
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport
Image Source: freepik
Bangalore’s main airport, operational since 2008, is named after the city’s founders and serves as a major hub for both domestic and international flights
Kempegowda International Airport
Image Source: freepik
One of India’s oldest airports located in Chennai, it serves as a major hub for flights to Asia
Chennai International Airport
Image Source: freepik
Located in Kolkata, this airport is a key hub for Eastern India and offers extensive domestic and international connections
Image Source: freepik
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport
This airport in Hyderabad serves as a significant hub in Southern India, named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
Image Source: freepik
This airport situated in Kochi is one of the busy airports serving as a major entry point to Kerala and is known for its significant passenger traffic
Cochin International Airport
Image Source: freepik
Dabolim Airport
Image Source: freepik
Located in Goa next to the beach is a stunning picturesque airport that is part civilian and part military, linking to several international cities
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
Image Source: freepik
Situated in Ahmedabad, this airport serves as an important hub for Western India, offering numerous domestic and international flights
This airport is located 10 km from the city, serving as the source for both domestic and international flights
Pune Airport
Image Source: freepik
