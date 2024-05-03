Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 03, 2024
Explore 10 must-try Sindhi dishes
This favorite Sindhi breakfast is made of dal curry spread over a crispy fried Pakwan with tangy tamarind chutney
Dal Pakwan
Made with wheat flour, and onion, this breakfast dish looks a lot like paratha but has a unique and flavorful taste, tastes best with dahi or pickle
Masala Koki
Just like the Punjabi version, these tikkis are made with potatoes, but the Sindhi style adds bread crumbs for extra crunchiness
Sindhi Aloo Tikki
This famous Sindhi dish is made of fried potato pieces seasoned with spices like red chili, coriander, and tangy mango powder
Aloo Tukk
Crispy and delicious, these patties are made with soaked chana dal, mashed potatoes, and a blend of spices
Sindhi Dal Patty
Packed with nutritious veggies like spinach and dill leaves, these tikkis are prepared with chana dal
Sai Bhaji Tikki
This dish perfect for all sweet lovers is prepared with whole wheat flour, sugar, and cardamom powder offering a unique and tasty flavor
Sweet Koki
Sindhi Kadhi Chawal
Indulge in tangy, spicy, and hot curry and enjoy it with rice, perfect for a wholesome and comforting meal
Juar jo Bathu
This comforting porridge is made from ground millet, flavored with cardamom powder perfect for chilly winter mornings
Indulge in this authentic Sindhi dish known as Bhee Aloo is a lotus stem and potato curry that tastes best with rice
Bhee Aloo
