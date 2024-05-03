Heading 3

Explore 10 must-try Sindhi dishes

This favorite Sindhi breakfast is made of dal curry spread over a crispy fried Pakwan with tangy tamarind chutney

Dal Pakwan

Image Source: freepik

Made with wheat flour, and onion, this breakfast dish looks a lot like paratha but has a unique and flavorful taste, tastes best with dahi or pickle

Masala Koki

Image Source: freepik

Just like the Punjabi version, these tikkis are made with potatoes, but the Sindhi style adds bread crumbs for extra crunchiness

Sindhi Aloo Tikki

Image Source:  freepik

This famous Sindhi dish is made of fried potato pieces seasoned with spices like red chili, coriander, and tangy mango powder

Aloo Tukk

Image Source:  freepik

Crispy and delicious, these patties are made with soaked chana dal, mashed potatoes, and a blend of spices

Image Source: freepik

Sindhi Dal Patty

Packed with nutritious veggies like spinach and dill leaves, these tikkis are prepared with chana dal 

Sai Bhaji Tikki

Image Source: freepik

This dish perfect for all sweet lovers is prepared with whole wheat flour, sugar, and cardamom powder offering a unique and tasty flavor

Sweet Koki

Image Source: freepik

Sindhi Kadhi Chawal

Image Source: freepik

Indulge in tangy, spicy, and hot curry and enjoy it with rice, perfect for a wholesome and comforting meal

Juar jo Bathu

Image Source: freepik

This comforting porridge is made from ground millet, flavored with cardamom powder perfect for chilly winter mornings

Indulge in this authentic Sindhi dish known as Bhee Aloo is a lotus stem and potato curry that tastes best with rice

Bhee Aloo

Image Source:  freepik

