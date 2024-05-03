Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MAY 03, 2024
Explore 10 Places in Gandhinagar
One of the biggest temples in India known as the famous pilgrim destination built in honor of Swaminarayan
Akshardham temple
Image Source: freepik
Located 3-4 km from the south-west of Gandhinagar, this Adalaj Stepwell was constructed in 1498 with excellent engineers and architects
Adalaj Stepwell
Image Source: freepik
This popular holiday park in Gandhinagar has a mini train and lake with boating activities, where people usually come for evening strolls
Children’s park
Image Source: freepik
This famous picnic spot popular among locals is perfect to explore for both kids and adults
Sariya Udhyan
Image Source: freepik
Puneet Van has room for over 3500 trees and plants arranged according to Hindu mythology and astrological significance
Image Source: freepik
Puneet Van
Fun World is loaded with thrilling rides and games like Dragon, Spin Tora, Saya Tropper, and much more, perfect for enjoying an exciting day out
Fun World
Image Source: freepik
Located behind the Sabarmati River, The Craftsmen’s Village is visited by many tourists and shoppers to explore sarees and dresses
Craftsmen’s village
Image Source: freepik
Trimandir
Image Source: freepik
Spread around 40000 sq ft, Trimandir in Gandhinagar is known for celebrating Jainism, Shaivism, and Vaishnavism surrounded by lush greenery
Indroda National Park
Image Source: freepik
Situated on the banks of River Sabarmati, this national park has a vast botanical garden, and an amphitheater
One of the popular picnic spots in Gandhinagar, Sant Sarovar Dam is known for a holy dip in the river
Sant Sarovar Dam
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.