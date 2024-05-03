Heading 3

Travel

MAY 03, 2024

Explore 10 Places in Gandhinagar

One of the biggest temples in India known as the famous pilgrim destination built in honor of Swaminarayan

Akshardham temple

Image Source: freepik

Located 3-4 km from the south-west of Gandhinagar, this Adalaj Stepwell was constructed in 1498 with excellent engineers and architects

Adalaj Stepwell

Image Source: freepik

This popular holiday park in Gandhinagar has a mini train and lake with boating activities, where people usually come for evening strolls

Children’s park

Image Source:  freepik

This famous picnic spot popular among locals is perfect to explore for both kids and adults

Sariya Udhyan

Image Source:  freepik

Puneet Van has room for over 3500 trees and plants arranged according to Hindu mythology and astrological significance

Image Source: freepik

Puneet Van

Fun World is loaded with thrilling rides and games like Dragon, Spin Tora, Saya Tropper, and much more, perfect for enjoying an exciting day out

Fun World

Image Source: freepik

Located behind the Sabarmati River, The Craftsmen’s Village is visited by many tourists and shoppers to explore sarees and dresses 

Craftsmen’s village

Image Source: freepik

Trimandir

Image Source: freepik

Spread around 40000 sq ft, Trimandir in Gandhinagar is known for celebrating Jainism, Shaivism, and Vaishnavism surrounded by lush greenery

Indroda National Park

Image Source: freepik

Situated on the banks of River Sabarmati, this national park has a vast botanical garden, and an amphitheater

One of the popular picnic spots in Gandhinagar, Sant Sarovar Dam is known for a holy dip in the river

Sant Sarovar Dam

Image Source:  freepik

