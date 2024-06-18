Heading 3
Explore Historical Places in Gujarat
Located in Vadodara, this grand palace is the residence of the Gaekwad royal family and features intricate Indo-Saracenic Revival architecture
Laxmi Vilas Palace
Also known as Jagat Mandir, this ancient Hindu temple in Dwarka is dedicated to Lord Krishna
Dwarkadish temple
This archaeological site in Kutch dates back 4500 years to the Indus Valley Civilization, showcasing early urban planning
Dholavira
Built-in 1929 in Mandvi, this palace was the summer residence of the Jadeja ruler of Kutch
Vijay Vila Palace
Located in Modhera, this temple was built in 1026 AD and is dedicated to the Sun God, a stunning example of Maru-Gurjara architecture
Sun Temple
This temple in Veraval is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva, reconstructed multiple times
Somnath temple
A UNESCO World Heritage site in Patan, this stepwell was built in 1063 AD by Queen Udayamati
Rani Ki Vav
Built by the Portuguese in 1672 in Daman, this small fort includes the Church of Our Lady of the Sea, and offers scenic views
Nani Daman Fort
Located in Ahmedabad, this mosque, built in 1573, is renowned for its beautiful Indo-Sarascenic architecture
Sidi Saiyyed Mosque
Constructed in the 14th century by Muhammad Tughlaq, this fort in Surat was built to defend against Bhil attacks
Old Fort of Surat
