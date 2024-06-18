Heading 3

Explore Historical Places in Gujarat

Located in Vadodara, this grand palace is the residence of the Gaekwad royal family and features intricate Indo-Saracenic Revival architecture

Laxmi Vilas Palace

Image: Freepik

Also known as Jagat Mandir, this ancient Hindu temple in Dwarka is dedicated to Lord Krishna

Dwarkadish temple

Image: Freepik

This archaeological site in Kutch dates back 4500 years to the Indus Valley Civilization, showcasing early urban planning

Dholavira

Image: Freepik

Built-in 1929 in Mandvi, this palace was the summer residence of the Jadeja ruler of Kutch

Vijay Vila Palace

Image: Freepik

Located in Modhera, this temple was built in 1026 AD and is dedicated to the Sun God, a stunning example of Maru-Gurjara architecture

Sun Temple

Image: Freepik

This temple in Veraval is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva, reconstructed multiple times

Image: Freepik

Somnath temple

A UNESCO World Heritage site in Patan, this stepwell was built in 1063 AD by Queen Udayamati

Rani Ki Vav

Image: Freepik

Built by the Portuguese in 1672 in Daman, this small fort includes the Church of Our Lady of the Sea, and offers scenic views

Nani Daman Fort

Image: Freepik

Located in Ahmedabad, this mosque, built in 1573, is renowned for its beautiful Indo-Sarascenic architecture

Sidi Saiyyed Mosque

Image: Freepik

Constructed in the 14th century by Muhammad Tughlaq, this fort in Surat was built to defend against Bhil attacks

Old Fort of Surat

Image: Freepik

