Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 14, 2024
Explore World’s Beautiful lost cities
Tikal’s towering Mayan temples rise above the jungle, hinting at the ancient city’s grand ceremonies and bustling life
Tikal Guatemala
Image Source: Freepik
The ancient Persian capital, Ctesiphon, is famous for its massive vaulted hall and the world’s largest brick arch
Ctesiphon, Iraq
Image Source: Freepik
Built by the Gokomere people, Great Zimbabwe’s granite-walled palace and trade network ruins lie in a lush valley
Great Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe
Image Source: Freepik
This ancient Indus Valley city showcases advanced town planning engineering though now threatened by erosion
Mohenjo-daro, Pakistan
Image Source: Freepik
Founded by a Turkish general, Bagerhat has 360 impressive mosques, including the famous Sixty Dome Mosque
Image Source: Freepik
Mosque City of Bagerhat, Bangladesh
The Anasazi people’s cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde include over 600 structures, with Chiff Palace housing around 100 people
Mesa Verde, Colorado, USA
Image Source: Freepik
Once twice the size of Paris, Vijayanagar was a bustling southern Indian empire with spectacular temples
Vijayanagar, India
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the City of 1001 Churches, Ani’s evocative ruins stand in a green field, recalling a once-thriving American kingdom
Ani, Turkey
Image Source: Freepik
Thebes, Egypt
Image Source: Freepik
Thebes, Egypt’s ancient capital features grand temples like Luxor and Karnak, and the famous tomb of Tutankhamun
Founded by Darius I, Persepolis features intricate carvings and grand structures, showcasing the Achaemenid Empire’s former glory
Persepolis, Iran
Image Source: Freepik
