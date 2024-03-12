Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 12, 2024

Exploring the Flavours of Garhwali Cuisine

A nutritious dish made with spinach and fenugreek leaves cooked in buttermilk. It is flavored with garlic, green chilies, and cumin seeds

Kafuli

A protein-rich dish prepared with soaked and ground lentils (usually Gahat dal or kulath dal), cooked with minimal spices and often served with steamed rice

Phaanu

Another dal dish made with roasted urad dal paste, cooked with ghee and flavored with spices like cumin, coriander, and asafoetida

Chainsoo

Potatoes are sauteed with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and local spices like jambu (black cumin) to create a flavorful and crispy dish

Aloo Ke Gutke

A unique chutney made with roasted hemp seeds, garlic, and spices. It adds a nutty and spicy flavor to meals

Bhang Ki Chutney

A staple dish made from horse gram lentils, cooked with garlic, ginger, and local spices. It is nutritious and hearty

Gahat Ki Daal

A traditional green leafy vegetable dish made with colocasia leaves (arbi ke patte), cooked with mustard oil and local spices

Kandalee Ka Saag

A traditional Garhwali snack made with coarse flour dough, which is rolled into small balls and then steamed. It is often served with ghee or chutney

Chudkani

Gulgula

Sweet fritters made with whole wheat flour, jaggery, and mashed bananas. They are deep-fried and served as a dessert or snack

A popular sweet dish from Almora made with khoya and coated with sugar balls. 

Bal Mithai

