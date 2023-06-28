Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 28, 2023
Exposing the zodiac signs
Someone who always plans to drastically change their entire life and habits at 3 am but quits as soon as they wake up
Aries
Image: Pexels
Someone who pretends to not know anything, but secretly knows everything
Image: Pexels
Cancer
Someone who constantly questions their existence and thinks if everything is just a fragmented dream
Gemini
Image: Pexels
Someone who wants you to be obsessed and madly in love with them while also giving them a lot of space at the same time
Taurus
Image: Pexels
Virgo
Image: Pexels
Someone who gets embarrassed doing anything and feeling basic human emotions
Image: Pexels
Libra
Someone who regrets if they're too nice about something but also regrets it if they're too mean about something
Someone who wants you to try to get to know them on a deeper level while they keep preventing you from doing so
Scorpio
Image: Pexels
Someone who claims they don't care while simultaneously writing long rants about it
Sagittarius
Image: Pexels
Aquarius
Image: Pexels
Someone who's never fully serious but never fully joking either
Image: Pexels
Someone who will never fully tell you everything even when they're opening up to you
Pisces
