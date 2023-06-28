Heading 3

Exposing the zodiac signs

Someone who always plans to drastically change their entire life and habits at 3 am but quits as soon as they wake up

Aries

Image: Pexels

Someone who pretends to not know anything, but secretly knows everything

Image: Pexels


Cancer

Someone who constantly questions their existence and thinks if everything is just a fragmented dream

Gemini

Image: Pexels

Someone who wants you to be obsessed and madly in love with them while also giving them a lot of space at the same time


Taurus

Image: Pexels

Virgo

Image: Pexels

Someone who gets embarrassed doing anything and feeling basic human emotions

Image: Pexels

Libra

Someone who regrets if they're too nice about something but also regrets it if they're too mean about something

Someone who wants you to try to get to know them on a deeper level while they keep preventing you from doing so

Scorpio

Image: Pexels

Someone who claims they don't care while simultaneously writing long rants about it

Sagittarius

Image: Pexels

Aquarius

Image: Pexels

Someone who's never fully serious but never fully joking either

Image: Pexels

Someone who will never fully tell you everything even when they're opening up to you

Pisces

