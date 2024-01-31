Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 31, 2024

Extrovert quotes

“I am an extrovert. I enjoy socializing and meeting new people” 

#1

Image: freepik

“Leave an extrovert alone for two minutes and he will reach for his cell phone”

#2

Image: freepik

"I attract a crowd, not because I’m an extrovert or I’m over the top or I’m oozing with charisma. It’s because I care"

#3

Image: freepik

“I have never met a stranger in my life. I am an extrovert to the core”

#4

Image: freepik

“Yes, I am an Extrovert. No, I am not an attention-seeker”

#5

Image: freepik

“It's partly that I'm an extrovert and that I like being with people. If you shut me up in a library with nothing else around for weeks on end, I'd go mad! I have to sort of go out”

#6

Image: freepik

“There's zero correlation between being the best talker and having the best ideas”

#7

Image: freepik

“I love being around people and talking to them. It’s just who I am as an extrovert” 

#8

Image: freepik

“I love the buzz of being around people. It’s what makes me tick like an extrovert”

#9

Image: freepik

“Extroverts never understand introverts, and it was always like that in school days”

#10

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here