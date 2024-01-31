Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 31, 2024
Extrovert quotes
“I am an extrovert. I enjoy socializing and meeting new people”
#1
“Leave an extrovert alone for two minutes and he will reach for his cell phone”
#2
"I attract a crowd, not because I’m an extrovert or I’m over the top or I’m oozing with charisma. It’s because I care"
#3
“I have never met a stranger in my life. I am an extrovert to the core”
#4
“Yes, I am an Extrovert. No, I am not an attention-seeker”
#5
“It's partly that I'm an extrovert and that I like being with people. If you shut me up in a library with nothing else around for weeks on end, I'd go mad! I have to sort of go out”
#6
“There's zero correlation between being the best talker and having the best ideas”
#7
“I love being around people and talking to them. It’s just who I am as an extrovert”
#8
“I love the buzz of being around people. It’s what makes me tick like an extrovert”
#9
“Extroverts never understand introverts, and it was always like that in school days”
#10
