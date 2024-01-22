Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
January 22, 2024
Facts about Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Ayodhya Ram Mandir holds spiritual significance that includes holy soil from 2587 regions
Holy Soil
The general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that Ayodhya Ram Mandir is built with only stones
No Steel No Iron
Ram Mandir has sacred ‘Shri Ram’ inscriptions on a brick, linking to ancient Ram Setu construction
Shri Ram Bricks
Ram Mandir covers 2.7 acres from the ground floor and represents Lord Ram’s life
Lord Rama’s Darbar
The Ram Mandir is 360 feet long and 235 feet wide, with a total height of 161 feet including three floors and 12 gates
Size and structure
Skilled artisans have beautified the temple with detailed carvings telling the stories of Lord Ram
Amazing carvings
Modern techniques like 3D mapping and virtual reality were used to document and save how the temple was built
Advanced digital documentation
The whole construction prioritizes sustainability and minimizes environmental impact
Eco-friendly construction
Surveys hint that the Babri Mosque was built on an older structure, some linking it to Lord Ram's time
Temple mystery
The Ram Mandir, a temple in Northern India, follows the Gujara-Chaulukya style, combining Vastu Shastra and Shilpa Shastra principles
Ancient harmony in design
