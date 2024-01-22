Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

January 22, 2024

Facts about Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ayodhya Ram Mandir holds spiritual significance that includes holy soil from 2587 regions

Holy Soil

The general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that Ayodhya Ram Mandir is built with only stones

No Steel No Iron

Ram Mandir has sacred ‘Shri Ram’ inscriptions on a brick, linking to ancient Ram Setu construction

Shri Ram Bricks

Ram Mandir covers 2.7 acres from the ground floor and represents Lord Ram’s life 

Lord Rama’s Darbar

The Ram Mandir is 360 feet long and 235 feet wide, with a total height of 161 feet including three floors and 12 gates

Size and structure

Skilled artisans have beautified the temple with detailed carvings telling the stories of Lord Ram

Amazing carvings

Modern techniques like 3D mapping and virtual reality were used to document and save how the temple was built

Advanced digital documentation

The whole construction prioritizes sustainability and minimizes environmental impact

Eco-friendly construction

Surveys hint that the Babri Mosque was built on an older structure, some linking it to Lord Ram's time

Temple mystery

The Ram Mandir, a temple in Northern India, follows the Gujara-Chaulukya style, combining Vastu Shastra and Shilpa Shastra principles 

Ancient harmony in design

