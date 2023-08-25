Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Zodiacs

AUGUST 25, 2023

Facts about Cancerians

Image: Pexels

Cancer is the fourth astrological sign in the zodiac. Its zodiac symbol is a crab and cancer is a water sign

Fourth astrological sign

Here are some facts about this zodiac sign you need to know

Image: Pexels

Cancerians are family oriented and are caring toward their loved ones. They make excellent partners

Image: Pexels

Family oriented

Cancerians are hard working and do not give up on their job and make sure to do their best in whatever they do

Image: Pexels

Hard working

Lucky number

Image: Pexels

Cancerian’s lucky numbers are 4 & 6

Image: Pexels 

Birthstones

Cancer’s birthstones are moonstone, ruby, and pearl

This is important to Cancerians and they appreciate people who make them feel safe

Feeling safe

Image: Pexels 

Cancerians focus largely on making wealth and place a lot of importance on it

Wealth

Image: Pexels

Cancer’s opposite sign

Image: Pexels

The opposite sign of cancer is a Capricorn. The polarity of these signs makes the relationship stable

Image: Pexels 

Cancerians can get lazy without the involvement of emotion, therefore they only put effort when passionate about something

Initiation

