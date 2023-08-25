Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Zodiacs
AUGUST 25, 2023
Facts about Cancerians
Image: Pexels
Cancer is the fourth astrological sign in the zodiac. Its zodiac symbol is a crab and cancer is a water sign
Fourth astrological sign
Here are some facts about this zodiac sign you need to know
Image: Pexels
Facts about Cancerians
Cancerians are family oriented and are caring toward their loved ones. They make excellent partners
Image: Pexels
Family oriented
Cancerians are hard working and do not give up on their job and make sure to do their best in whatever they do
Image: Pexels
Hard working
Lucky number
Image: Pexels
Cancerian’s lucky numbers are 4 & 6
Image: Pexels
Birthstones
Cancer’s birthstones are moonstone, ruby, and pearl
This is important to Cancerians and they appreciate people who make them feel safe
Feeling safe
Image: Pexels
Cancerians focus largely on making wealth and place a lot of importance on it
Wealth
Image: Pexels
Cancer’s opposite sign
Image: Pexels
The opposite sign of cancer is a Capricorn. The polarity of these signs makes the relationship stable
Image: Pexels
Cancerians can get lazy without the involvement of emotion, therefore they only put effort when passionate about something
Initiation
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.