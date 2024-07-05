Heading 3
Facts about each zodiac sign
It attracts problems but excellently handles each one
Aries
Their memory may seem phenomenal
Taurus
Often suffer from not being perceived as they truly are
Gemini
Fierce in anger and always find a way to hurt their offender
Cancer
Values the absence of lies above all else
Leo
Forgets about their own needs when someone asks for help
Libra
Deeply regrets their mistakes
Scorpio
Knows how to turn the wildest dreams into reality
Sagittarius
Does not acknowledge their own attractiveness
Capricorn
Constantly oscillates between intuition and logic
Aquarius
