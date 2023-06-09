June 09, 2023
Facts about Geminis
In astrology, Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac
Gemini in Zodiac
Born between May 21 to June 21, Geminis are the most intriguing star sign
Time period
Geminis are social butterflies. Their bubbly nature attracts people to them
Extroverted
Geminis are genuine. They respect honesty and openness, and aren't afraid to speak the truth
Genuine
Geminis are intelligent and great communicators
Intelligence
Versatility
Geminis are easy-going and adjustable. They're willing to try anything at least once
Geminis are the most perceptive and observant signs of the zodiac
Perceptive
Although some traits are positive, Geminis can be Impulsive sometimes
Impulsivity
Due to their intelligence, Geminis can be overly analytical which can lead to indecisiveness
Indecisiveness
Adjustable
