Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

June 09, 2023

Facts about Geminis

In astrology, Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac

Gemini in Zodiac

Born between May 21 to June 21, Geminis are the most intriguing star sign

Time period

Geminis are social butterflies. Their bubbly nature attracts people to them

Extroverted

Geminis are genuine. They respect honesty and openness, and aren't afraid to speak the truth

Genuine

Geminis are intelligent and great communicators

Intelligence

Versatility

Geminis are easy-going and adjustable. They're willing to try anything at least once

Geminis are the most perceptive and observant signs of the zodiac

Perceptive

Although some traits are positive, Geminis can be Impulsive sometimes

Impulsivity

Due to their intelligence, Geminis can be overly analytical which can lead to indecisiveness

Indecisiveness

Adjustable

