Jiya Surana 

Travel 

may 21, 2024

Facts About Kaziranga National Park

Discover the lesser-known treasures of this iconic sanctuary

Dive into the facts 

Image: freepik

The Kaziranga orchid and biodiversity park is an excellent place to see a vast collection of orchids and other unique flora indigenous to the region. this is often overlooked by tourists

Visit the orchid park

Image: freepik

Kaziranga offers night safaris that allow you to see the park's nocturnal wildlife, including leopards, civets, and various owls. these experiences are not as widely advertised but are worth exploring

Guided night safaris

Image: freepik

Kaziranga is not just about rhinos and tigers. It's also a birdwatcher's paradise. do some research on lesser-visited birdwatching spots within the park to maximize your chances of spotting rare and endemic avian species

Bird watching hotspots

Image: freepik

To have a more exclusive experience, opt for early morning or late afternoon safaris. These times are less crowded, and you have a better chance of spotting wildlife without the distractions of large tourist groups 

Avoiding the crowds

Image: freepik

consider participating in community-based eco-tourism initiatives around Kaziranga. These programs allow you to interact with local communities, learn about their traditions, and contribute to conservation efforts

Community-based eco-tourism

Image: freepik

While many tourists opt for the more well-known accommodations, some eco-friendly lodges and guesthouses offer unique experiences. Staying in such places can give you a deeper connection to the environment and its conservation

Stay in eco-friendly lodges

Image: freepik

While the peak season for safaris is from November to April, visiting during the monsoon season (June to September) you may have the opportunity to spot various bird species, as well as fewer tourists

Image: freepik

The monsoons

Engage with park rangers, naturalists, and conservationists to learn about the efforts being made to protect the park's ecosystem. these conversations can provide unique insights and a greater appreciation for the conservation work being done

Image: freepik

Learn about local conservation efforts

While kaziranga is primarily known for its wildlife, the region is also rich in indigenous cultures. take some time to learn about the cultural heritage of the area and consider visiting local villages to interact with the communities

Cultural insights

Image: freepik

