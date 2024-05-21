Facts About Kaziranga National Park

Discover the lesser-known treasures of this iconic sanctuary
The Kaziranga orchid and biodiversity park is an excellent place to see a vast collection of orchids and other unique flora indigenous to the region. this is often overlooked by tourists
Visit the orchid park
Kaziranga offers night safaris that allow you to see the park's nocturnal wildlife, including leopards, civets, and various owls. these experiences are not as widely advertised but are worth exploring
Guided night safaris
Kaziranga is not just about rhinos and tigers. It's also a birdwatcher's paradise. do some research on lesser-visited birdwatching spots within the park to maximize your chances of spotting rare and endemic avian species
Bird watching hotspots
To have a more exclusive experience, opt for early morning or late afternoon safaris. These times are less crowded, and you have a better chance of spotting wildlife without the distractions of large tourist groups
Avoiding the crowds
consider participating in community-based eco-tourism initiatives around Kaziranga. These programs allow you to interact with local communities, learn about their traditions, and contribute to conservation efforts
Community-based eco-tourism
While many tourists opt for the more well-known accommodations, some eco-friendly lodges and guesthouses offer unique experiences. Staying in such places can give you a deeper connection to the environment and its conservation
Stay in eco-friendly lodges
While the peak season for safaris is from November to April, visiting during the monsoon season (June to September) you may have the opportunity to spot various bird species, as well as fewer tourists
The monsoons
Engage with park rangers, naturalists, and conservationists to learn about the efforts being made to protect the park's ecosystem. these conversations can provide unique insights and a greater appreciation for the conservation work being done
Learn about local conservation efforts
While kaziranga is primarily known for its wildlife, the region is also rich in indigenous cultures. take some time to learn about the cultural heritage of the area and consider visiting local villages to interact with the communities