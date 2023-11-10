Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

Facts about qutub minar

In today's Delhi Chronicles, we're spilling the tea of some interesting and lesser-known facts about the famous Qutub Minar!

Facts 

A monument residing in Delhi's oldest fortified city, Lal Kot, founded by the Tomar Rajputs, Qutub Minar is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mehrauli

Popular minaret

The monument survived damages from an earthquake from the 16th century as well as being struck by lightning twice in the 14th century

Survived natural disasters

This is because this 12th-century monument showcases the end of rule by the last Hindu kingdom in Delhi

The Minaret Is Also Called Tower Of Victory

The construction was started by Qutab-ud-din Aibak, while the rest were built by his successors Shams-ud-din Iltutmish, and finally Firoze Shah Tughlak

Built In Three Stages By Three Rulers Of Delhi

The reason behind this is that it is made of 98% wrought iron, a significant amount of phosphorus, making it all the more long-lasting

Iron Pillar In The Minar Hasn't Rusted For 2,000 Years!

You need to climb 379 Stairs to reach the top of the Minaret

It stands at a height of almost 73 metres

With a diameter of 14.32 metres at the base and 2.75 metres at the top, the Minar stands at an altitude of 73 metres

Tallest Brick Minaret In The World

There are more than half a dozen minor monuments in the complex

Minor monuments 

It is home to Quwwat-Ul-Islam which is believed to be the first mosque built in India

First mosque of India 

