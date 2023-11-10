Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 10, 2023
Facts about qutub minar
In today's Delhi Chronicles, we're spilling the tea of some interesting and lesser-known facts about the famous Qutub Minar!
Facts
Image:Pexels
A monument residing in Delhi's oldest fortified city, Lal Kot, founded by the Tomar Rajputs, Qutub Minar is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mehrauli
Popular minaret
Image:Pexels
The monument survived damages from an earthquake from the 16th century as well as being struck by lightning twice in the 14th century
Survived natural disasters
Image:Pexels
This is because this 12th-century monument showcases the end of rule by the last Hindu kingdom in Delhi
The Minaret Is Also Called Tower Of Victory
Image:Pexels
The construction was started by Qutab-ud-din Aibak, while the rest were built by his successors Shams-ud-din Iltutmish, and finally Firoze Shah Tughlak
Built In Three Stages By Three Rulers Of Delhi
Image:Pexels
The reason behind this is that it is made of 98% wrought iron, a significant amount of phosphorus, making it all the more long-lasting
Iron Pillar In The Minar Hasn't Rusted For 2,000 Years!
Image:Pexels
You need to climb 379 Stairs to reach the top of the Minaret
It stands at a height of almost 73 metres
Image:Pexels
With a diameter of 14.32 metres at the base and 2.75 metres at the top, the Minar stands at an altitude of 73 metres
Tallest Brick Minaret In The World
Image:Pexels
There are more than half a dozen minor monuments in the complex
Minor monuments
Image:Pexels
It is home to Quwwat-Ul-Islam which is believed to be the first mosque built in India
First mosque of India
Image:Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.