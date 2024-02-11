Heading 3
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
Family reunion quotes
“Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family”
#1
“Family is essential because we all yearn to feel like we belong to something greater than ourselves”
#2
“To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there”
#3
“Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family. Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one”
#4
“Some of us can live without a society but not without a family”
#5
“The secret is to make sure your family comes before anything else, because no matter what you do you've got to come home”
#6
“The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other”
#7
“In every conceivable manner, the family is link to our past, bridge to our future”
#8
“One of the things that binds us as a family is a shared sense of humor”
#9
“If the family were a fruit, it would be an orange, a circle of sections, held together but separable—each segment distinct”
#10
