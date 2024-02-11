Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah 

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Family reunion quotes

“Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family”

“Family is essential because we all yearn to feel like we belong to something greater than ourselves”

“To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there” 

“Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family. Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one”

 “Some of us can live without a society but not without a family” 

“The secret is to make sure your family comes before anything else, because no matter what you do you've got to come home”

“The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other”

“In every conceivable manner, the family is link to our past, bridge to our future”

 “One of the things that binds us as a family is a shared sense of humor” 

“If the family were a fruit, it would be an orange, a circle of sections, held together but separable—each segment distinct”

