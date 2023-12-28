Heading 3
December 28, 2023
Family’s New Year Resolutions
Let's promise to have special times as a family, like playing games or going out, without phones or tablets
Spend More Time Together
Image Source: Pexels
We'll try to eat more fruits and veggies, making sure our meals are balanced and good for our bodies
Eat Healthier Foods
Image Source: Pexels
Make a goal to do fun exercises together, like walks, bike rides, or dancing, to keep our bodies active and strong
Move and Play More
Image Source: Freepik
Decide to limit TV and video games, giving us more chances to talk, play, and enjoy each other's company
Less Screen Time
Image Source: Freepik
Learn simple ways to relax, like taking deep breaths or trying quiet time together, to help us manage stress
Image Source: Freepik
Relax and Breathe
Decide as a family to learn something new, whether it's a language, a hobby, or a craft, making life more exciting
Explore New Things
Image Source: Freepik
Make a resolution to volunteer or help people in our community, showing kindness and making the world a better place
Help Others
Image Source: Freepik
Set aside time for family reading, sharing stories and adventures, to create a love for books and enjoy time together
Read Together
Image Source: Freepik
Save Money Together
Image Source: Freepik
Teach everyone about money and saving by setting family goals, helping us learn and plan for the future
Decide to always talk and listen openly, creating a supportive and understanding home where everyone feels heard and loved
Talk and Listen
Image Source: Freepik
