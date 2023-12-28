Heading 3

December 28, 2023

Family’s New Year Resolutions

Let's promise to have special times as a family, like playing games or going out, without phones or tablets

Spend More Time Together

Image Source: Pexels

We'll try to eat more fruits and veggies, making sure our meals are balanced and good for our bodies

Eat Healthier Foods

Image Source: Pexels

Make a goal to do fun exercises together, like walks, bike rides, or dancing, to keep our bodies active and strong

Move and Play More

Image Source: Freepik

Decide to limit TV and video games, giving us more chances to talk, play, and enjoy each other's company

 Less Screen Time

Image Source: Freepik

Learn simple ways to relax, like taking deep breaths or trying quiet time together, to help us manage stress

Image Source: Freepik

Relax and Breathe

Decide as a family to learn something new, whether it's a language, a hobby, or a craft, making life more exciting

 Explore New Things

Image Source: Freepik

Make a resolution to volunteer or help people in our community, showing kindness and making the world a better place

Help Others 

Image Source: Freepik

Set aside time for family reading, sharing stories and adventures, to create a love for books and enjoy time together

Read Together

Image Source: Freepik

Save Money Together

Image Source: Freepik

Teach everyone about money and saving by setting family goals, helping us learn and plan for the future

Decide to always talk and listen openly, creating a supportive and understanding home where everyone feels heard and loved

Talk and Listen

Image Source: Freepik

