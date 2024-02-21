Heading 3

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

Famous Indian seafood dishes

A popular dish made with various fish varieties, cooked in a spicy and flavorful curry sauce

Fish Curry

Image Source: Pexels 

Prawns marinated in a mixture of yogurt and spices then grilled in a tandoor oven for a smoky flavor

Tandoori Prawns

Image Source: Pexels 

A fragrant rice dish cooked with marinated shrimp, spices, and herbs, often served with raita (yogurt sauce)

Shrimp Biryani

Image Source: Pexels 

Crab meat cooked in a spicy masala sauce made with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of Indian spices

Crab Masala

Image Source: pixabay 

A specialty from Goa, this curry features fish cooked in a coconut milk-based sauce with tamarind and traditional Goan spices

Image Source: Pexels 

Goan Fish Curry

Fish fillets marinated in a mixture of spices and gram flour, then deep-fried until crispy

Bengali Fish Fry

Image Source: Pexels 

A mild and creamy fish curry from Kerala, made with coconut milk, turmeric, and curry leaves

 Kerala Fish Moilee

Image Source: Pexels 

Prawns cooked in a rich and aromatic gravy made with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices

Prawn Masala

Image Source: Pexels 

Malvani Fish Curry

Image Source: Pexels 

Hailing from the Malvan region of Maharashtra, this curry features fish cooked in a spicy coconut-based gravy

 

Fish pieces marinated in a mixture of yogurt and spices, skewered, and grilled to perfection

Fish Tikka

Image Source: Pexels 

Images used are for representational purposes only 

