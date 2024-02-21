Heading 3
FEBRUARY 21, 2024
Famous Indian seafood dishes
A popular dish made with various fish varieties, cooked in a spicy and flavorful curry sauce
Fish Curry
Prawns marinated in a mixture of yogurt and spices then grilled in a tandoor oven for a smoky flavor
Tandoori Prawns
A fragrant rice dish cooked with marinated shrimp, spices, and herbs, often served with raita (yogurt sauce)
Shrimp Biryani
Crab meat cooked in a spicy masala sauce made with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of Indian spices
Crab Masala
A specialty from Goa, this curry features fish cooked in a coconut milk-based sauce with tamarind and traditional Goan spices
Goan Fish Curry
Fish fillets marinated in a mixture of spices and gram flour, then deep-fried until crispy
Bengali Fish Fry
A mild and creamy fish curry from Kerala, made with coconut milk, turmeric, and curry leaves
Kerala Fish Moilee
Prawns cooked in a rich and aromatic gravy made with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices
Prawn Masala
Malvani Fish Curry
Hailing from the Malvan region of Maharashtra, this curry features fish cooked in a spicy coconut-based gravy
Fish pieces marinated in a mixture of yogurt and spices, skewered, and grilled to perfection
Fish Tikka
