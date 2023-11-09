Heading 3

Famous Indian Sweets

These soft, deep-fried dumplings made of khoya or milk powder are soaked in a sugary syrup flavored with rose water, saffron, and cardamom

Gulab Jamun

Soft, spongy balls made from paneer are cooked in a light sugar syrup scented with cardamom. They are one of the popular sweets in East India

Rasgulla

These crispy sweets are made from deep-fried wheat flour batter, soaked in sugar syrup, and often enjoyed warm

Jalebi

A round, bite-sized sweet made from various ingredients like gram flour, semolina, or chickpea flour, combined with ghee, sugar, and nuts. The most famous ones are Besan Laddu and Motichoor Laddu

Laddu

This sweet is a dense milk-based dessert made from condensed milk and sugar, often flavored with nuts, cardamom, saffron, or fruit puree

Barfi

This sweet consists of thin, flaky strands made from gram flour, ghee, sugar, and often flavored with cardamom or saffron

Soan Papdi

This famous sweet is made from finely ground cashew nuts, sugar, and water

 Kaju Katli

 Peda

These small, flattened, and semi-soft sweets are made from condensed milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, or pistachios. They come in different varieties and are often garnished with nuts

Originating from the city of Mysore, this sweet is made from gram flour, sugar, and lots of ghee. It has a rich, dense, and crumbly texture, typically flavored with cardamom

 Mysore Pak

A traditional rice pudding made by boiling rice with milk and sugar, often flavored with cardamom, saffron, and garnished with nuts like almonds and pistachios

Kheer

This dessert is made from grated carrots cooked with ghee, milk, sugar, and cardamom. It's a winter specialty in many Indian households and is often garnished with nuts and served warm

Gajar Ka Halwa

