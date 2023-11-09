Famous Indian Sweets

Heading 3
These soft, deep-fried dumplings made of khoya or milk powder are soaked in a sugary syrup flavored with rose water, saffron, and cardamom
Gulab Jamun
Soft, spongy balls made from paneer are cooked in a light sugar syrup scented with cardamom. They are one of the popular sweets in East India
Rasgulla
These crispy sweets are made from deep-fried wheat flour batter, soaked in sugar syrup, and often enjoyed warm
Jalebi
A round, bite-sized sweet made from various ingredients like gram flour, semolina, or chickpea flour, combined with ghee, sugar, and nuts. The most famous ones are Besan Laddu and Motichoor Laddu
Laddu
This sweet is a dense milk-based dessert made from condensed milk and sugar, often flavored with nuts, cardamom, saffron, or fruit puree
Barfi
This sweet consists of thin, flaky strands made from gram flour, ghee, sugar, and often flavored with cardamom or saffron
Soan Papdi
This famous sweet is made from finely ground cashew nuts, sugar, and water
Kaju Katli
Peda
These small, flattened, and semi-soft sweets are made from condensed milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, or pistachios. They come in different varieties and are often garnished with nuts
Originating from the city of Mysore, this sweet is made from gram flour, sugar, and lots of ghee. It has a rich, dense, and crumbly texture, typically flavored with cardamom
Mysore Pak
A traditional rice pudding made by boiling rice with milk and sugar, often flavored with cardamom, saffron, and garnished with nuts like almonds and pistachios
Kheer
This dessert is made from grated carrots cooked with ghee, milk, sugar, and cardamom. It's a winter specialty in many Indian households and is often garnished with nuts and served warm
Gajar Ka Halwa
