Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

Famous Kerala foods to try

Indulge in the iconic Kerala breakfast of fluffy appams served with creamy vegetable stew. The soft and lacy texture of appams pairs perfectly with the fragrant and mildly spiced stew

Appam with Stew

Image Source: Pexels

Savor the traditional combination of puttu, steamed rice cakes, and kadala curry, a spicy and flavorful black chickpea curry that is a favorite breakfast dish in Kerala

Puttu and Kadala Curry

Image Source: Pexels

A creamy and coconut-based fish curry. Made with tender pieces of fish cooked in a fragrant coconut milk gravy, fish moilee is a quintessential Kerala dish that embodies the coastal flavors of the region

Fish Moilee

Image Source: Pixabay

A popular South Indian flatbread known for its flaky, layered texture and soft, chewy consistency. It is a versatile bread enjoyed with a variety of curries and gravies, making it a staple in Kerala cuisine

Malabar Parotta (Kerala parotta) 

Image Source: Pexels

A flavorful and aromatic rice dish cooked with fragrant spices, tender meat, and caramelized onions. Thalassery biriyani is a beloved delicacy that showcases the rich culinary heritage of Kerala

Thalassery Biriyani

Image Source: Pexels

A staple in Kerala cuisine made with succulent prawns cooked in a rich coconut milk-based gravy infused with aromatic spices like turmeric, coriander, and red chili powder

Kerala Prawn Curry

Image Source: Pexels

Indulge in the exquisite flavors of karimeen pollichathu, a traditional Kerala delicacy made with marinated pearl spot fish wrapped in banana leaves and grilled to perfection

Karimeen Pollichathu

Image Source: Pixabay

A spicy and aromatic dish made with tender chunks of beef simmered in a flavorful coconut milk-based gravy infused with a blend of traditional spices such as black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom

Kerala Beef Curry

Image Source: Pexels

A popular snack made from raw bananas thinly sliced and deep-fried until crispy. Seasoned with a blend of spices like turmeric, chili powder, and salt

Upperi (Kerala banana chips)

Image Source: Pexels

A traditional Kerala dessert made with rice, milk, sugar, and aromatic spices. Served warm or cold, payasam is a comforting and indulgent treat that is sure to satisfy your sweet cravings

Payasam

Image Source: Pixabay

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here