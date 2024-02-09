Heading 3
FEBRUARY 09, 2024
Famous Kerala foods to try
Indulge in the iconic Kerala breakfast of fluffy appams served with creamy vegetable stew. The soft and lacy texture of appams pairs perfectly with the fragrant and mildly spiced stew
Appam with Stew
Image Source: Pexels
Savor the traditional combination of puttu, steamed rice cakes, and kadala curry, a spicy and flavorful black chickpea curry that is a favorite breakfast dish in Kerala
Puttu and Kadala Curry
Image Source: Pexels
A creamy and coconut-based fish curry. Made with tender pieces of fish cooked in a fragrant coconut milk gravy, fish moilee is a quintessential Kerala dish that embodies the coastal flavors of the region
Fish Moilee
Image Source: Pixabay
A popular South Indian flatbread known for its flaky, layered texture and soft, chewy consistency. It is a versatile bread enjoyed with a variety of curries and gravies, making it a staple in Kerala cuisine
Malabar Parotta (Kerala parotta)
Image Source: Pexels
A flavorful and aromatic rice dish cooked with fragrant spices, tender meat, and caramelized onions. Thalassery biriyani is a beloved delicacy that showcases the rich culinary heritage of Kerala
Thalassery Biriyani
Image Source: Pexels
A staple in Kerala cuisine made with succulent prawns cooked in a rich coconut milk-based gravy infused with aromatic spices like turmeric, coriander, and red chili powder
Kerala Prawn Curry
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of karimeen pollichathu, a traditional Kerala delicacy made with marinated pearl spot fish wrapped in banana leaves and grilled to perfection
Karimeen Pollichathu
Image Source: Pixabay
A spicy and aromatic dish made with tender chunks of beef simmered in a flavorful coconut milk-based gravy infused with a blend of traditional spices such as black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom
Kerala Beef Curry
Image Source: Pexels
A popular snack made from raw bananas thinly sliced and deep-fried until crispy. Seasoned with a blend of spices like turmeric, chili powder, and salt
Upperi (Kerala banana chips)
Image Source: Pexels
A traditional Kerala dessert made with rice, milk, sugar, and aromatic spices. Served warm or cold, payasam is a comforting and indulgent treat that is sure to satisfy your sweet cravings
Payasam
Image Source: Pixabay
