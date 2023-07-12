Heading 3
Famous Street shopping places
Delhi has many street markets and bazaars that promise a soul-pleasing experience
Dilwalo ki Dilli
From trendy celeb looks to extensive variety in bridal outfits, Delhi markets have it all
Trendy
Having good bargaining skills is of course a big plus when you visit these street shopping places
Skills
If you are in Delhi, these are some must-visit shopping places for all things fashion
Must-visit
Chandni Chowk
The famous shopping hub Chandni Chowk has stores of wedding wear for both bride and groom, jewelry, fabric, and embellishments
Khan Market
Khan Market is home to many boutiques, household furnishing, bookshops, tailors, etc
Karol Bagh is one of the best wholesale markets for readymade garment stores and fabric shopping
Karol Bagh
Sarojini Nagar is super famous for fashion apparel, footwear, brand dupes, handbags, and junk jewelry
Sarojini Nagar
Nehru Place
Nehru Place in Delhi offers fabric and handloom shopping
It is a popular spot in Delhi for Western wear, Indian wear, wedding jewelry, dupes of international brands, etc
GK-M Block
