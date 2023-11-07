Heading 3
Fancy dishes to try
Possibly one of the oldest Types of Pasta, Lasagna is one of the amazing Italian fancy dishes
Lasagna
This coffee flavored dessert is a go-to sweet dish for the one who has sweet tooth
Tiramisu
Served on a hot metal plate, Sizzler is such a fancy dish which is Inspired by the Japanese Teppanyaki
Sizzler
It is a light and creamy dessert that goes perfect with occasions like birthdays and anniversaries
Strawberry Cheesecake
It’s perfect for cold nights spent indoors with friends and one of the most romantic dinner ideas
Mushroom Wellington
f you are a lover of seafood, Stuffed Salmon is probably the best fish dish you can ever have
Stuffed Salmon
This fancy dish is enough to satisfy your craving for a delicious non-veg meal
Spaghetti Meatball
It is a french dish made with tomatoes, onions, eggplants and zucchini
Ratatouille
It is another classic dish that is cooked with a wine based sauce
Lobster Thermidor
It is an Italian dish containing meat, pearl onions, and vegetables
Veal Stew
