Mohit K Dixit

 Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

Fancy dishes to try

Possibly one of the oldest Types of Pasta, Lasagna is one of the amazing Italian fancy dishes

Lasagna

This coffee flavored dessert is a go-to sweet dish for the one who has sweet tooth

Tiramisu

Served on a hot metal plate, Sizzler is such a fancy dish which is Inspired by the Japanese Teppanyaki

Sizzler

It is a light and creamy dessert that goes perfect with occasions like birthdays and anniversaries 

Strawberry Cheesecake

It’s perfect for cold nights spent indoors with friends and one of the most romantic dinner ideas 

Mushroom Wellington 

f you are a lover of seafood, Stuffed Salmon is probably the best fish dish you can ever have 

Stuffed Salmon

This fancy dish is enough to satisfy your craving for a delicious non-veg meal

Spaghetti Meatball

It is a french dish made with tomatoes, onions, eggplants and zucchini 

Ratatouille

It is another classic dish that is cooked with a wine based sauce

 Lobster Thermidor

It is an Italian dish containing meat, pearl onions, and vegetables 

Veal Stew

