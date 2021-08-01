Farhan Akhtar’s favourite vacay places Aug 01, 2021
Farhan Akhtar visited Sardinia with his daughter for a fun-filled afternoon on the beaches in Italy
Farhan’s movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a blockbuster hit. His trip to Spain was a beautiful trip down the memory lane and filled us with major nostalgia
He took an interest in cycle riding and took off to explore the beautiful locales of Europe with his gang of boys and called themselves “cycos”
He cycled around Europe including Vienna and Germany. A perfect new year celebration
Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar look like a match made in heaven in these stylish pictures taken in London
From the exotic beaches in Tulum to hiking in Machu Picchu, Farhan and Shivani had a fun Mexican holiday as clearly evident
Farhan Akhtar is all for exploring and travelling but his trip to Thailand gives us relaxing vibes
Farhan can enjoy the destination even while working. His movie “The Sky is Pink” was partly shot in the Andamans and his pictures tell us how he enjoys amidst work
Even though Farhan and Shibani don’t talk about their relationship publically, the couple’s pictures from the Maldives are evidence of their love for each other
