Fascinating facts about Kedarnath 

Kedarnath is one of the holiest places in India and a key pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand which attracts tourists from across the world
Giving Solace
Since it's finally the time Kedarnath doors are about to open, get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey!
Incredible Journey
From its breathtaking scenery to its rich history, Kedarnath has so much to offer
Natural Tranquility
Here are 6 fun facts that will make you fall in love with this divine destination!
Facts
It's believed that Adi Shankaracharya, the great Hindu philosopher and saint, attained samadhi at Kedarnath. His samadhi is located behind the Kedarnath Temple
#1
Unlike many Hindu temples, the Kedarnath temple has a conical stone formation known as the 'Garbha Griha’ instead of the usual dome-shaped structure. This architectural style is rare and unique
#2
According to local folklore, the butter used in the worship rituals at the Kedarnath temple never spoils, regardless of its age. devotees consider it a divine blessing
#3
Legend has it that Bhima, one of the Pandava brothers from the Mahabharata, placed a massive rock near the temple's entrance to protect it from evil forces. this rock is still there and is known as Bhim Shila
#4
#5
It is said that sage Narada meditated at Kedarnath to seek redemption for his sins. it's believed that his penance was fruitful, and he attained enlightenment here
During winter when the temple is closed, an ice lingam forms naturally inside the sanctum sanctorum. This ice lingam is worshipped by devotees upon the temple's reopening