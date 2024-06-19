Heading 3
JUNE 19, 2024
Fascinating facts about Leh-Ladakh
The Magnetic Hill near Leh is famous for its optical illusion that makes vehicles appear to roll uphill against gravity when in neutral gear
Nubra Valley in Ladakh hosts rare Bactrian camels with distinctive two humps, once vital for the ancient Silk Route trade
Pangong Tso, a high-altitude lake in Leh Ladakh, changes colors from blue to green to red throughout the day. It became famous after appearing in the movie 3 Idiots
Ladakh is home to rare wildlife including snow leopards, Himalayan blue sheep, Tibetan wild ass (kiang), and migrating black-necked cranes
Due to its high altitude and minimal light pollution, Ladakh is one of the best places for stargazing. The night skies are incredibly clear, offering stunning views of the Milky Way
The confluence of the blue waters of the Zanskar River with the green Indus River near Nimmu village is a spectacular sight and a popular spot for river rafting
Leh Ladakh is home to Khardung La, one of the highest motorable roads in the world, situated at an elevation of about 5,359 metres
