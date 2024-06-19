Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel

JUNE 19, 2024

Fascinating facts about Leh-Ladakh

The Magnetic Hill near Leh is famous for its optical illusion that makes vehicles appear to roll uphill against gravity when in neutral gear

#1

Image: Packers Haven't Instagram

#2

Image: Himshilp Instagram

Nubra Valley in Ladakh hosts rare Bactrian camels with distinctive two humps, once vital for the ancient Silk Route trade

Pangong Tso, a high-altitude lake in Leh Ladakh, changes colors from blue to green to red throughout the day. It became famous after appearing in the movie 3 Idiots

#3

Image: Ladakh Bike trip Instagram

Ladakh is home to rare wildlife including snow leopards, Himalayan blue sheep, Tibetan wild ass (kiang), and migrating black-necked cranes

#4

Due to its high altitude and minimal light pollution, Ladakh is one of the best places for stargazing. The night skies are incredibly clear, offering stunning views of the Milky Way

#5

The confluence of the blue waters of the Zanskar River with the green Indus River near Nimmu village is a spectacular sight and a popular spot for river rafting

#6

Leh Ladakh is home to Khardung La, one of the highest motorable roads in the world, situated at an elevation of about 5,359 metres

#7

