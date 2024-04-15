Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel

april 15, 2024

Fascinating facts about Udaipur 

Hailed as the Venice of the East, Udaipur casts a spell with its timeless allure and captivating history

All about Udaipur

Image Source: Freepik

Embark on a journey with us as we uncover 6 intriguing facts about this city of lakes and palaces

Surprising facts

Image Source: Freepik

Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Udaipur, where traditions come alive in a riot of colors and festivities

Grandeur

Image Source: Shutterstock

Join us in unraveling the secrets of Udaipur's charm and charisma, where every moment is a glimpse into a bygone era of splendor

Unravel

Image Source: Freepik

City of lakes is home to 11 stunning lakes, each with its unique charm

#1

Image Source: Shutterstock

#2

Image Source: Shutterstock

The vibrant Gangaur festival in Udaipur celebrates the union of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati 

Jaisamand lake is one of the largest artificial lakes in Asia, created by Maharaja Jai Singh in 1685

#3

Image Source: Shutterstock

Ahar Cenotaphs, once a royal cremation ground, showcase Udaipur's history

#4

Image Source: Shutterstock

Lake Pichola served as the setting for the james bond film octopussy

#5

Image Source: Shutterstock

Jag Mandir palace provided refuge to prince Khurram during a rebellion against emperor Akbar 

#6

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here