Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
april 15, 2024
Fascinating facts about Udaipur
Hailed as the Venice of the East, Udaipur casts a spell with its timeless allure and captivating history
All about Udaipur
Image Source: Freepik
Embark on a journey with us as we uncover 6 intriguing facts about this city of lakes and palaces
Surprising facts
Image Source: Freepik
Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Udaipur, where traditions come alive in a riot of colors and festivities
Grandeur
Image Source: Shutterstock
Join us in unraveling the secrets of Udaipur's charm and charisma, where every moment is a glimpse into a bygone era of splendor
Unravel
Image Source: Freepik
City of lakes is home to 11 stunning lakes, each with its unique charm
#1
Image Source: Shutterstock
#2
Image Source: Shutterstock
The vibrant Gangaur festival in Udaipur celebrates the union of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati
Jaisamand lake is one of the largest artificial lakes in Asia, created by Maharaja Jai Singh in 1685
#3
Image Source: Shutterstock
Ahar Cenotaphs, once a royal cremation ground, showcase Udaipur's history
#4
Image Source: Shutterstock
Lake Pichola served as the setting for the james bond film octopussy
#5
Image Source: Shutterstock
Jag Mandir palace provided refuge to prince Khurram during a rebellion against emperor Akbar
#6
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.