Fasting tips for the festival Ganesh Chaturthi

Having enough water in our system is always important to feel energetic and make sure to keep sipping water through the entire duration of the fast
Drink water
Milk and milk products are consumed during partial fasting because it is rich in protein, calcium, vitamins and it will help keep your gut healthy
Milk products
Fruits and nuts
Having nutritious food groups are important while fasting. Fruits and nuts are storehouse of vitamins, minerals, fibre, antioxidants,micronutrients, and protein which will help you to stay fit
Deep fried food can make your health unhealthy during fasting, so try to use healthy cooking methods like boiling, stir-frying, and steaming
Avoid deep fried food
Balanced diet
To make our body functions smooth, include all food groups in your diet from carbohydrate, protein, vitamin, mineral and ample of water and fibre
Body needs rest to charge itself while fasting. Just try to sleep on time, although during festivities it's a norm to stay awake till late
Take rest
During Ganesh Chaturthi you may not be able to follow your regular bedtime routine but do not push it too much when you are fasting
Avoid late nights
During Ganesh Chaturthi fasts, it's important to think positively. After all it’s a grand celebration of positivity
Avoid negative thoughts
To break your fast stick to some healthy light food like roti, chawal, and vegetables with less oil
Break the fast with healthy food
If you have any health issue, try to avoid waterless fasting or partial fasting, or else make sure to consult your health expert, and monitor the glucose levels and blood pressure regularly before fasting