Kankana Das

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

Fasting tips for the festival Ganesh Chaturthi

Having enough water in our system is always important to feel energetic and make sure to keep sipping water through the entire duration of the fast

Image: Pexels 

Drink water

Milk and milk products are consumed during partial fasting because it is rich in protein, calcium, vitamins and it will help keep your gut healthy

Milk products

Image: Pexels 

Fruits and nuts

Image: Pexels 

Having nutritious food groups are important while fasting. Fruits and nuts are storehouse of vitamins, minerals, fibre, antioxidants,micronutrients, and protein which will help you to stay fit 

Deep fried food can make your health unhealthy during fasting, so try to use healthy cooking methods like boiling, stir-frying, and steaming 

Avoid deep fried food

Image: Pexels 

Balanced diet

Image: Pexels 

To make our body functions smooth, include all food groups in your diet from carbohydrate, protein, vitamin, mineral and ample of water and fibre

Body needs rest to charge itself while fasting. Just try to sleep on time, although during festivities it's a norm to stay awake till late

Take rest

Image: Pexels 

During Ganesh Chaturthi you may not be able to follow your regular bedtime routine but do not push it too much when you are fasting

Avoid late nights

Image: Pexels 

During Ganesh Chaturthi fasts, it's important to think positively. After all it’s a grand celebration of positivity 


Image: Pexels 

Avoid negative thoughts

To break your fast stick to some healthy light food like roti, chawal, and vegetables with less oil

Break the fast with healthy food

Image: Pexels 

If you have any health issue, try to avoid waterless fasting or partial fasting, or else make sure to consult your health expert, and monitor the glucose levels and blood pressure regularly before fasting

Check up 

Image: Pexels 

