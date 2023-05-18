Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

lifestyle

mAY 18, 2023

Fat-Burning Yoga Poses For PCOS

Image- Pexels

To get an effective result, do this yoga on an empty stomach. It regulates thyroid function which is linked to PCOS 

Bridge pose or Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Image- Pexels

This pose helps in making the body flexible and relieves stress. It encourages healthy ovaries by soothing stomach 

Cobra pose or Bhujangasana

Image- Pexels

This yoga focuses on the abdominal muscles and organs

Boat pose or Naukasana

Image- Pexels

This pranayam reduces oxidative stress and improves blood circulation in the body 

Breathing exercise or Kapalbhati pranayam

Image- Pexels

Stress is one of the main reasons for PCOS. This yoga might help you de-stress 

Corpse pose or Savasana 

Image- Pexels

This yoga pose calms the mind, body, and spirit while opening up the pelvic region 

Reclining Butterfly Pose or Supta Baddha Konasana

Image- Pexels

Balasana is excellent for strengthening the hips which is effective for PCOS 

Child pose or Balasana

Image- Pexels

This yoga works well on reproductive organs while providing relaxation 

Lotus meditation or Padma Sadhna 

Image- Pexels

As PCOS affects the ovaries, this yoga pose can be the best exercise. It is also known to aid diabetes management 

Locust pose or Shalabhasana 

Image- Pexels

It is one of the best yoga poses for PCOS. It regulates menstrual cycle and helps in weight loss 

Surya Namaskar

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here