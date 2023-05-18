mAY 18, 2023
Fat-Burning Yoga Poses For PCOS
Image- Pexels
To get an effective result, do this yoga on an empty stomach. It regulates thyroid function which is linked to PCOS
Bridge pose or Setu Bandha Sarvangasana
Image- Pexels
This pose helps in making the body flexible and relieves stress. It encourages healthy ovaries by soothing stomach
Cobra pose or Bhujangasana
Image- Pexels
This yoga focuses on the abdominal muscles and organs
Boat pose or Naukasana
Image- Pexels
This pranayam reduces oxidative stress and improves blood circulation in the body
Breathing exercise or Kapalbhati pranayam
Image- Pexels
Stress is one of the main reasons for PCOS. This yoga might help you de-stress
Corpse pose or Savasana
Image- Pexels
This yoga pose calms the mind, body, and spirit while opening up the pelvic region
Reclining Butterfly Pose or Supta Baddha Konasana
Image- Pexels
Balasana is excellent for strengthening the hips which is effective for PCOS
Child pose or Balasana
Image- Pexels
This yoga works well on reproductive organs while providing relaxation
Lotus meditation or Padma Sadhna
Image- Pexels
As PCOS affects the ovaries, this yoga pose can be the best exercise. It is also known to aid diabetes management
Locust pose or Shalabhasana
Image- Pexels
It is one of the best yoga poses for PCOS. It regulates menstrual cycle and helps in weight loss
Surya Namaskar
