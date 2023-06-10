Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

JUNE 10, 2023

Fat Cutter Iced coffee recipe

A tall glass, ice cubes, cinnamon powder, coconut water, an espresso shot, and lemon juice

Ingredients Required

Get a tall glass and pour about 2-5 ice cubes or as much as you want

Step 1

Pour fresh coconut water into the glass

Step 2

Then pour an espresso shot into the glass

Step 3

Step 4

Now add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice to the glass

Step 5

Add one teaspoon of cinnamon powder

Stir it well, making sure every ingredient has dissolved

Step 6

Now your tasty fat-cutter iced coffee drink is ready to enjoy

Step 7

Best time to drink it?

You can enjoy the drink, before your workout, or post-workout

The ingredients in the drink, like cinnamon, help in boosting metabolism and removing excess fat in the abdominal area, likewise, coconut water also helps in weight management, as it contains very less calories and helps you feel full for long

What does the drink do to your body?

