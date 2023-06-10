Heading 3
Hemelin Darlong
LIFESTYLE
JUNE 10, 2023
Fat Cutter Iced coffee recipe
A tall glass, ice cubes, cinnamon powder, coconut water, an espresso shot, and lemon juice
Ingredients Required
Image: Pexels
Get a tall glass and pour about 2-5 ice cubes or as much as you want
Step 1
Image: Pexels
Pour fresh coconut water into the glass
Step 2
Image: Pexels
Then pour an espresso shot into the glass
Step 3
Image: Pexels
Step 4
Image: Pexels
Now add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice to the glass
Image: Pexels
Step 5
Add one teaspoon of cinnamon powder
Stir it well, making sure every ingredient has dissolved
Step 6
Image: Pexels
Now your tasty fat-cutter iced coffee drink is ready to enjoy
Step 7
Image: Pexels
Best time to drink it?
Image: Pexels
You can enjoy the drink, before your workout, or post-workout
Image: Pexels
The ingredients in the drink, like cinnamon, help in boosting metabolism and removing excess fat in the abdominal area, likewise, coconut water also helps in weight management, as it contains very less calories and helps you feel full for long
What does the drink do to your body?
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.